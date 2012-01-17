TV Ratings: Viewers embrace Betty White and ‘Alcatraz,’ but CBS comedies rule Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 16, 2012.

NBC’s extended birthday tribute to Betty White drew a huge audience on Monday night, while FOX’s “Alcatraz” had an encouraging premiere sampling. Still, the night went to CBS in most key measures, with comedies like “2 Broke Girls” and “Two and a Half Men” leading the way.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.8 rating for the night, beating FOX’s 3.3 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.4 rating and the 2.2 rating for NBC followed, with The CW averaging a 0.5 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS and NBC both posted a 6.7 rating/10 share, but CBS averaged 11.08 million viewers, edging out the 10.82 million for NBC. FOX was a solid third with a 5.8/8 and 9.97 million viewers, topping the 8.04 million and 5.3/8 for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 1.045 million viewers for Monday.

[Univision averaged 3.46 million viewers and a 1.4 rating for Monday night.]

8 p.m. – NBC opened the night with a big overall lead thanks to 13.59 million viewers for “Betty White’s 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America’s Golden Girl,” though the special’s 18-49 demo was a less remarkable (but still respectable) 2.7 rating. CBS was second overall and first in the demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (10.12 million viewers and a 4.4 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (11.29 million and a 4.5 key demo,” which were both down in viewers, but up among young viewers from their last originals. FOX’s “Alcatraz” averaged 10.05 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating for its first hour, far ahead of the 7.1 million viewers and 2.3 key demo for ABC’s “The Bachelor.” On The CW, “Gossip Girl” returned with nearly 1.3 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Betty White’s 90th Birthday” (14.38 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo) and “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” (12.23 million and a 2.6 key demo) won the 9 p.m. hour overall for NBC. CBS stayed steady in second overall and first in the demo with “Two and a Half Men” (12.9 million viewers and a 4.6 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (11.17 million and a 2.9 key demo). FOX’s “Alcatraz” slipped slightly to 9.88 million viewers, but held steady with a 3.3 key demo rating, as it comfortably outdrew the fall’s two-hour premiere for “Terra Nova.” ABC’s “The Bachelor” averaged 7.61 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo in fourth. On The CW, a “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 791,000 viewers.





10 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” put CBS in first for the 10 p.m. hour with 10.5 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” was second with 9.4 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo. And if you were wondering how NBC managed to dominate the first two primetime hours and not win the night overall, the answer is that “Rock Center” slipped to 5.57 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo (still a far-better-than-average showing for “Rock Center”).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.