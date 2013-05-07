TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘Dancing’ lead another Monday while FOX’s ‘Rihanna 777’ fizzles

Fast National ratings for Monday, May 6, 2013.

Despite continued small declines, NBC’s “The Voice” dominated Monday night among young viewers, while ABC’s also declining “Dancing with the Stars” led overall. That means business as usual.

Other Monday notables included season lows for “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mike & Molly,” an up week for “Hawaii Five-0” and, at least tentatively, “Revolution.”

Oh and Rihanna’s media domination appears not to have reached as far as television, since her “Rihanna 777” special tanked on FOX.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.3 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS’ 2.2 rating was second, followed closely by ABC’s 2.0 key demo rating. FOX’s 0.7 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 12.22 million viewers and a 7.9 rating/12 share for Monday primetime, beating the 6.1/10 and 10.04 million viewers for NBC. CBS’ 7.5 million viewers and 4.7/7 finished third, far ahead of the 2.09 million viewers and 1.4/2 for FOX. The CW averaged 755,000 viewers and a 0.5/1.

[Univision averaged 3.75 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday night.]

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” led the 8 p.m. hour for ABC with 12.515 million viewers, finishing third with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second with 11.63 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.7 rating, both numbers down from the same hour last week. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (6.94 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo) and “Rules of Engagement” (6.65 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating). FOX’s “Rihanna 777” averaged 1.73 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. Ouch. At least Rihanna topped the 898,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW’s “Oh Sit!”





9 p.m. – The second hour of “Dancing with the Stars” was up to 13.33 million viewers for ABC, coming in third with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” also rose with 12.14 million viewers and a 4.2 key demo rating. CBS stayed third overall and second in the key demo with “2 Broke Girls” (7.88 million and a 2.6 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (7.9 million and a 2.2 key demo). FOX’s repeat of “Bones” averaged 2.45 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating. On The CW, “90210” drew 613,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” led the 10 p.m. hour in viewers with 10.82 million and finished a close second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. “Hawaii Five-0” was second with 7.82 million viewers and third with a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Revolution” averaged 6.35 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating, though “Revolution” has dropped by 0.2 between Fast Nationals and Finals the past couple weeks. In fact, all three networks were tied in the key demo in the 10:30 half-hour, so the order may change in Finals.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.