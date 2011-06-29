TV Ratings: ‘Voice’ Final 4, ‘Talent’ draw big for NBC Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 28, 2011.

The performance part of the finale of NBC’s “The Voice” delivered a small uptick on Tuesday night, rising in total viewers and negligibly among young viewers, giving the network easy ratings wins.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.9 rating for the night, far ahead of the 1.6 rating for ABC in the coveted demographic. FOX’s 1.3 rating and the 1.1 rating for CBS followed. The CW averaged a 0.2 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged 12.38 million viewers and a 7.2 rating/12 share for the night. CBS was second with nearly 7 million viewers and a 4.7/8, which outdistanced ABC’s 3.0/5 and 5.14 million viewers. FOX’s 1.9/3 and 3.195 million viewers finished fourth. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 646,000 viewers.

[Note: Univision’s morning ratings arrived at the same time as my other morning ratings, so I can note that Univision averaged 3.185 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for the evening.]

8 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” kicked off NBC’s primetime sweep with 12.04 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “NCIS” averaged 8.21 million viewers for second overall, though the repeat finished fourth for the hour in the key demo. ABC’s “Wipeout” was third overall with 5.52 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, while FOX’s “MasterChef” averaged 4.22 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. On The CW, “One Tree Hill” averaged 659,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – The first hour of the finale of “The Voice” averaged 12.9 million viewers and a 4.3 demo rating for NBC. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall with 7.95 million viewers. ABC’s “101 Ways To Leave a Game Show” was third with 5.27 million viewers, but second in the key demo with a 1.8 rating, down only a little from last week’s premiere. FOX’s “Raising Hope” episodes averaged 2.17 million viewers and The CW’s “Hellcats” averaged 633,000.

10 p.m. – “The Voice” dropped to 12.19 million viewers, but rose to a 4.4 rating in the key demo for NBC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Good Wife” averaged 4.82 million viewers for second on the hour overall. ABC’s “Combat Hospital” slipped to 4.61 million viewers in its second hour, though its 1.1 demo rating was good for second on the hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.