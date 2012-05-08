TV Ratings: ‘Voice’ finale, ‘Castle’ finale pace Monday split

#Dancing With The Stars #The Voice
05.08.12 6 years ago 3 Comments
Fast National ratings for Monday, May 7, 2012.
After NBC dropped from first among young Monday viewers last week, “The Voice” got a bit of a finale bump and helped the network reclaim that crown. ABC still easily won Monday overall, thanks to “Dancing with the Stars” and a “Castle” finale bump.
Meanwhile, a highly competitive 8 p.m. hour led to only so-so numbers for CBS’ hour-long “2 Broke Girls” finale and to almost “L.A. Complex”-low numbers for The CW’s “Gossip Girl.”
For the night, NBC averaged a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, edging out CBS’ 2.9 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.6 rating and the 2.0 rating for FOX followed, while The CW did a 0.5 key demo rating for the night.
Overall, though, ABC won easily with an estimated 14.85 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share. CBS was second for the night with 9.605 million viewers and a 6.0/9, with NBC’s 5.5/9 and 8.98 million viewers good for third. FOX averaged 6.54 million viewers and a 3.9/6, while The CW managed a 0.8/1 and just under 1.1 million viewers.
8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” launched primetime for ABC with 15.03 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour, coming in third with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 9.99 million viewers for the first hour of its final performance episode and won the hour with a 3.4 key demo rating. The season finale for “2 Broke Girls” averaged 8.86 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “Bones” averaged 6.91 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating in fourth. On The CW, “Gossip Girl” averaged only 869,000 viewers and a 0.4 rating.
9 p.m. – In its second hour, “Dancing with the Stars” improved to 16.96 million viewers and finished third again with a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was up to 11.03 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo rating. CBS was a close third overall and second in the key demo with “Two and a Half Men” (11.26 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (10.18 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating). FOX’s “House” averaged 6.17 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. Even with its weirdly low lead-in, “Hart of Dixie” was able to draw 1.33 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating for The CW.
10 p.m. – The “Castle” season finale won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 12.56 million viewers and also won with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 9.24 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating in second, beating NBC’s “Smash,” which averaged 5.92 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dancing With The Stars#The Voice
TAGS2 BROKE GIRLSBONESCASTLEDANCING WITH THE STARSGOSSIP GIRLHART OF DIXIEHawaii Five0HOUSEMondayNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSSMASHTHE VOICETV RATINGSTwo And A Half Men

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP