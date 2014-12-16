TV Ratings: ‘Voice’ finale leads NBC Monday, ‘Jane the Virgin’ rises for The CW

Fast National ratings Monday, December 15, 2014.

The first night of the “Voice” season finale helped NBC win a comfortable Monday victory among young viewers and edge out “Scorpion”-led CBS overall.

FOX got zero interest in its latest pre-fab country kudosfest as the American Country Countdown delivered weaker numbers than last year's broadcast of the American Country Awards.

Over on The CW, “Jane the Virgin” appears to have gotten a small bump for its midseason finale, perhaps due to last week's Golden Globe nominations (or maybe just due to a Nielsen statistical hiccup, you never know), tying its series high in the 18-49 demo. A one-off Monday airing of “Hart of Dixie” delivered decent ratings as well.

Note that NBC had the Monday Night Football game in New Orleans, while ABC was showing the game in Chicago.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 1.8 key demo rating, followed by ABC's 1.4 key demo rating. FOX's 0.9 and The CW's 0.5 followed in the key demo for Monday night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 10.27 million viewers and a 6.3 rating/10 share for Monday night, beating out CBS' 5.7/9 and 9.065 million viewers. There was a big drop to ABC's 5.73 million viewers and 3.5/6 and then to FOX's 3.39 million viewers and 2.1/3. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.23 million viewers for Monday.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” averaged 12.31 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour for NBC, actually outdrawing the comparable hour of last spring's finale, while coming in lower in the key demo. CBS followed with “2 Broke Girls” 7.83 million and a 2.1 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (7.87 million and a 1.8 key demo rating). ABC's “Great Christmas Light Fight” averaged 6.01 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, easily beating the 3.405 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for FOX's American Country Countdown. The CW's “Hart of Dixie” premiere averaged nearly 1.2 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of the “Voice” Monday finale averaged 12.02 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. frame. CBS' “Scorpion” was second with 9.89 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. ABC's “Great Christmas Light Fight” averaged 5.99 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, staying ahead of the 3.38 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for FOX's country music thingie. The CW's “Jane the Virgin” averaged 1.27 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” had its best performance since its season premiere, winning the 10 p.m. hour with 9.45 million viewers and tying for first with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “State of Affairs” averaged 6.49 million viewers for second and tied for first with a 1.6 key demo rating, though that may drop in Finals. ABC's “Castle” repeat averaged 5.19 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.