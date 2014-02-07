TV Ratings: Winter Olympics lead NBC past ‘Big Bang Theory’ and ‘American Idol’ on Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, February 6, 2014.
The Opening Ceremonies for the 2014 Winter Olympics won’t air until Friday, but Thursday’s “bonus” night from Sochi delivered big ratings to NBC as the canned sporting events led the network to easy wins, crushing FOX’s “American Idol” and also topping CBS’ powerhouse “Big Bang Theory.”
The Olympics took a big bite out everything in its path on Thursday, knocking “Rake” and “The Crazy Ones” to series lows and siphoning viewers elsewhere.
It’s a reminder why you’ll be seeing a lot of repeats in the next two weeks.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.8 rating for Thursday primetime, far ahead of the competition in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 2.5 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 2.1 key demo rating. There was another big drop to ABC’s 1.0 key demo rating and the 0.8 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 19.56 million viewers and an 11.1 rating/17 share for Thursday night. CBS was a distant second with 10.41 million viewers and a 6.5/10. FOX’s 7.64 million viewers and 4.6/7 lapped ABC’s 2.1/3 and 3.22 million viewers and the 1.9 million viewers and 1.3/2 for The CW.
8 p.m. – NBC’s Olympics coverage started primetime in first with 18.99 million viewers and a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second with “The Big Bang Theory” (17.2 million and a 5.0 key demo) and “The Millers” (10.93 million and a 2.7 key demo). [“The Big Bang Theory” actually outdrew the Olympics among adults 25-54, but otherwise the demos favored NBC.[ FOX’s “American Idol” averaged 10.94 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating, rather comfortably ahead of the 3.17 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for “The Taste” on ABC. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 2.13 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – The Olympics rose to 21.42 million viewers and a 6.3 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS was a distant second with “The Crazy Ones” (7.55 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “Two and a Half Men” (8.125 million and a 1.8 key demo). FOX’s “Rake” averaged 4.34 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, holding off the 3.165 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC’s “The Taste.” The CW’s “Reign” was barely impacted by the Olympics with 1.66 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – The Olympics closed primetime with 18.26 million viewers and a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS’ “Elementary” was second with 9.33 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, while ABC’s “Shark Tank” repeat averaged 3.33 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
I think that 18.99 million number, on a night where plenty of people didn’t even know the Olympics were starting yet, is a firm rebuttal against the myriad complaints of NBC not showing the events live. People watch the Olympics in prime time, whether they are tape delayed or not.
What’s really interesting to me is that the other shows’ numbers held pretty steady in the 8 pm hour. Which seems to mean that the Olympics isn’t making people switch the channel so much as bringing in people who aren’t watching network TV at all.
Robin – On your first point, I’m not sure one has anything to do with the other. The question has never been “Will people still watched canned Olympics?” The answer to that has always been “Yes.” It’s just about better and more legitimate coverage of what NBC views as an entertainment event, but sports fans view as a live sporting event.
And your second point is *exactly* why the Olympics are such a poor launching pad for new programming every time NBC tries it. It’s not an audience you can leverage for future commitments. It’s an Olympics audience.
-Daniel
“Better” coverage would be nice, though I don’t think that means the coverage has to be shown live. I’d rather see NBC have coverage from 6-11 every night and spend more time on the events themselves and less time telling me what an inspiring life someone has led. But that also goes to your point of “entertainment” versus “sport.” And I dare say that most people who watch the Olympics veer towards entertainment.
My view of live versus taped also is impacted by the fact that I’m not on Twitter.
Yes, I can see that about the launching pad effect. At first blush you would think having 18M eyeballs would expose shows to a host of new people — but those people probably don’t care. I’d suppose the same is true for football ratings.
NBC is desperate because Nostalgia is not going to bring back the old audiences or a new one. For the Next Fall season or two NBC going to have give in to idea of becoming a pioneer or experimental channel on broadcast. It needs to remind the TV audience it can be innovative and progressive again. I know genre TV is getting more investment with the big four but their concepts are so waterdown or dated because of other great genre shows have done better with the material.
I mostly watch Cable shows and a couple of comedies. The few 1 hour dramas I watch on broadcast I prefer to let them stack up and marathon them.