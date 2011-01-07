TV Ratings: ‘Winter Wipeout’ premiere helps ABC split Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, January 6, 2011.

Who says “Wipeout” is only a summer thing?

ABC got great numbers for the premiere of a Winter installment of “Wipeout,” which combined with “Grey’s Anatomy” to help the network knock off CBS’ powerful Thursday lineup, at least in the coveted young adult demographic.

For the night, ABC averaged a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49, edging out CBS’ 3.4 rating in the key demographic. NBC and FOX were a distant third in the demo with a 1.2 rating, followed by the 0.5 rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 13.82 million viewers and an 8.3 rating/14 share, comfortably beating the 6.1/10 and 10.34 million viewers for ABC. FOX was barely relevant with a 2.6/4 and 3.98 million viewers, at least beating NBC’s 1.9/3 and 2.98 million viewers and The CW’s 0.9/1 and 1.41 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first overall with “The Big Bang Theory” (14.015 million viewers and a 4.4 demo rating) and “$#*! My Dad Says” (10.86 million viewers and a 2.9 demo rating). ABC’s “Wipeout” averaged 11.59 million viewers and tied for the hour in the key demo with a 3.7 rating, easily beating CBS for the second half-hour. FOX’s “Million Dollar Money Drop” was third with 4.61 million viewers, beating the 3.12 million viewers for NBC’s repeats of “Community” and “30 Rock.” The CW’s repeat of “Vampire Diaries” was fifth with 1.42 million viewers.

9 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 14.22 million viewers, coming in second in the key demographic with a 3.3 rating. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was second overall with 11.66 million viewers, winning the key demo with a 4.2 rating. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “Outsourced” averaged 3.57 million viewers to edge the 3.36 million viewers for FOX’s repeat of “Bones.” The CW’s repeat of “Nikita” averaged nearly 1.4 million viewers.

10 p.m – “The Mentalist” closed primetime for CBS by winning the 10 p.m. hour with 14.81 million viewers and a 3.0 rating. ABC’s “Private Practice” was second with 7.775 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating. NBC’s “The Office” repeats finished third with 2.24 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.