TV Ratings: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ pace ABC Thursday demo win

Fast National ratings for Thursday, January 13, 2011.

ABC’s early-evening “Wipeout” and “Grey’s Anatomy” did so well that even the network’s 10 p.m. encore airing of “Off the Map” was able to win its hour in the all-important demographic.

Of course, CBS still won the night overall with a slew of repeats.

For the night, ABC averaged a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49, far ahead of the 2.3 rating for CBS in the key demo. FOX’s 1.5 rating and the 1.3 rating for NBC followed, with The CW’s 0.6 rating trailing.

Overall, though, CBS won the night with 10.12 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/11 share. ABC was a close second with 9.58 million viewers and a 5.8/10. FOX was a distant third with a 3.0/5 and 5.04 million viewers, beating NBC’s 1.9/3 and 2.89 million viewers and The CW’s 1.0/2 and 1.58 million viewers.

8 p.m. – ABC began the night in first with 10.52 million viewers and a 3.6 demo rating for the second winter episode of “Wipeout.” CBS was a close second with a repeat of “The Big Bang Theory” and a new “$#*! My Dad Says,” which averaged 10.3 million viewers and a 2.9 rating between them. FOX’s “Million Dollar Money Drop” was a distant third with 5.65 million viewers, beating the 2.615 million viewers for repeats of “Community” on NBC. The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat was fifth with 1.65 million viewers.

9 p.m. – A new “Grey’s Anatomy” averaged 12.21 million viewers and a 4.4 demo rating to strengthen ABC’s lead in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 9.73 million viewers in second. FOX was a distant third with 4.34 million viewers for a repeat of “Bones,” which topped the 3.425 million viewers for NBC’s repeats of “The Office.” On The CW, a “Nikita” repeat averaged 1.52 million viewers.

10 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with 10.33 million viewers for a repeat of “The Mentalist.” ABC’s second airing of the “Off the Map” premiere averaged 6.02 million viewers for second overall and won the hour in the key demo with a 2.0 rating. NBC’s repeats of “30 Rock” were third with 2.63 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.