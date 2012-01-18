TV Ratings: With CBS in repeats, ‘Glee’ & ‘New Girl’ carry FOX to Tuesday win

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 17, 2012.

FOX’s Tuesday lineup was in originals for the first time in more than a month, while CBS took the night off, leading the home of “Glee” and “New Girl” to an easy win in the Nielsens. Meanwhile, ABC’s decision to replace the canceled “Work It” with “Last Man Standing” repeats (until “Cougar Town” returns on Valentine’s Day) proved wise in the first attempt, and the CW’s “Remodeled” got off to a very slow start.

Though CBS was the most-watched network, with their repeats averaging nearly 10 million viewers for the night, FOX won in the 18-49 demographic with a 2.9. NBC was actually second with a 2.1 thanks to “The Biggest Loser,” ABC third with a 2.0 and CBS fourth with a 1.8. The CW trailed way behind with a 0.4 demo rating.

8 p.m. – “Glee” won the hour for FOX with a 3.0 demo rating and 7.5 million viewers overall, slightly up from the last new episode on December 13. “Last Man Standing” was actually up over last week’s episode, with a 2.6 demo rating and 8.6 million viewers overall. More importantly, the repeat at 8:30 held onto 76% of the audience from the 8 p.m. episode, where “Work It” held onto only 72% of the demo audience and only 64% of the overall audience last week. An “NCIS” repeat (2.2, 13.1 million) on CBS was third, followed by the first hour of “Biggest Loser” (2.1, 6.4 million) and the CW’s “90210” (0.5, 1.2 million).

9 p.m. – “New Girl” (3.4, 6.9 million) returned slightly up from its last new episode, and “Raising Hope” (2.3, 5.1 million) was about even, combining to win the hour for FOX. “Biggest Loser” (2.4, 6.8 million) carried NBC to second for the hour, followed by ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap” (2.1, 5.9 million), an “NCIS: LA” repeat (1.7, 9.3 million) for CBS and the tiny debut audience for “Remodeled” (0.3 rating, and only 707,000 viewers).

10 p.m. – NBC’s “Parenthood” (1.7, 4.9 million) edged out ABC’s “Body of Proof” (1.6, 7.9 million) and an “Unforgettable” repeat (1.5, 7.3 million) for the hour’s demo crown, though it was the least-watched of the three.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.