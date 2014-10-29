TV Ratings: World Series blowout powers FOX to Tuesday win

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 28, 2014.

The Kansas City Royals' blowout of the San Francisco Giants in Game 6 of the World Series handed ABC an easy Tuesday win among young adults, though CBS was again the most-watched network thanks to the “NCIS” franchise. NBC's whole night was down from last week, while “Agents of SHIELD” improved a bit thanks to not having “Manhattan Love Story” as its lead-in.

For the night, FOX averaged a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 11.92 million viewers overall. CBS was second, with a 2.1 rating and 14.22 million viewers, followed by NBC (2.0, 7.69 million), ABC (1.3, 4.39 million) and the CW (1.1, 2.69 million).

8 p.m. — The night's most competitive hour, with the World Series (2.9, 11.52 million) narrowly edging out NBC's “The Voice” (2.8, 10.84 million), while “NCIS” (2.5, 17.2 million) was easily the night's most-watched show. The CW was fourth with “The Flash” (1.3, 3.37 million), and while ABC's “The Great Halloween Fright Fight” was fifth (1.1, 3.75 million), its average was up over last week's “Selfie”/”Manhattan Love Story” combo, and its second half hour nearly doubled the demo rating for the final “Manhattan Love” story episode.

9 p.m. — With “The Voice” done for the night, FOX's lead grew more comfortable, with the World Series averaging a 3.2 demo rating and 12.33 million viewers for the hour. “NCIS: New Orleans” was second for CBS (2.3, 15.74 million), while “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD” had its best ratings (1.7, 4.46 million) since its season premiere. NBC's “Marry Me”/”About A Boy” bloc was down from last week (1.4, 5 million), while the CW's “Supernatural” (0.8, 2.01 million) finished fifth.

10 p.m. — The World Series was still going on, but Nielsen's preliminary numbers don't feature FOX (which traditionally airs local news in this hour), so for the moment, “Chicago Fire” (1.7, 7.22 million) is listed in first place, followed by CBS' “Person of Interest” (1.6, 9.7 million) and ABC's “Forever” (1.1, 4.95 million).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.