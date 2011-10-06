TV Ratings: ‘X Factor,’ ‘Criminal Minds’ let FOX, CBS split Wednesday

Fast National for Wednesday, October 5, 2011.

FOX’s “The X Factor” didn’t shed any viewers as it transitioned from auditions into the nebulous Boot Camp, while CBS’ “Criminal Minds” held onto its place as Wednesday’s most watched show. The result was a win for FOX among young viewers and for CBS overall.

In other ratings news, ABC’s “Suburgatory” held up decently, “Modern Family” remained huge and the network’s “Revenge” continued to slip in the 10 p.m. hour, while The CW’s “H8r” and NBC’s “Free Agents” are still in the midst of an aggressive campaign to be the season’s second cancelled show.

On to the numbers… Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.5 rating, holding off CBS’ 3.3 rating and the 3.2 rating for ABC to win the key demographic. NBC was a distant fourth with a 1.6 rating, while The CW averaged a 0.6 rating.

Overall, though, CBS ruled with an estimated 11.9 million viewers and a 7.2 rating/11 share. FOX was second with 10.2 million viewers and a 5.9/9, beating ABC’s 5.6/9 and 8.91 million viewers. NBC was fourth with 6.86 million viewers and a 4.5/7. The CW posted a 1.0/2 and 1.41 million viewers for the night.

[Univision averaged nearly 3.7 million viewers for the night, along with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49.]





8 p.m. – FOX’s “The X Factor” started primetime in first with 11.16 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo rating, slightly up from last week in the same hour. CBS’ “Survivor” averaged 10.54 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49 in second. ABC was a close third with “The Middle” (9.01 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating) and “Suburgatory” (9.05 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating). There was a big drop to NBC’s “Up All Night” (5.65 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “Free Agents” (3.28 million and a 1.0 key demo). The CW’s “H8r” averaged 1.15 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS took over first for the 9 p.m. hour with the 13.34 million viewers for “Criminal Minds,” which finished second with a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with “Modern Family” (13.08 million viewers and a 5.6 key demo rating) and a massive drop to “Happy Endings” (6.92 million and a 2.9 key demo). FOX was doing well with “The X Factor” (12.285 million and a 4.3 key demo rating), but then a new “Raising Hope” (6.19 million and a 2.3 key demo rating) squandered that lead-in. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” continued to perform decently overall (8.22 million viewers) and horribly among young viewers (1.2 key demo rating). The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.68 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 11.81 million viewers and in the key demographic with a 2.9 rating. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” finished second overall with 7.88 million viewers and third with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Revenge” has fallen to third for the hour with 7.69 million viewers, but stayed second with a 2.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.