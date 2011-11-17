TV Ratings: ‘X Factor,’ ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Modern Family’ remain Wednesday leaders

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, November 16, 2011.

On a fairly typical Wednesday, FOX’s “X Factor” led the network to a win among young viewers, while “Criminal Minds” paced another slim CBS advantage overall, but it was still ABC that had the night’s top program in most measures with “Modern Family.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.8 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 3.3 rating, followed closely by CBS’ 3.2 rating. There was a big drop to NBC’s 1.5 rating and then to the 0.6 rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 11.52 million viewers and a 7.2 rating/11 share in primetime, edging out FOX’s 6.5/10 and 11.19 million viewers. ABC was third with a 5.6/9 and 8.86 million viewers, topping the 4.2/7 and 6.25 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged a 1.0/2 and 1.52 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 11.52 million viewers for “Survivor: South Pacific,” which finished second among adults 18-49 with a 3.3 rating. FOX’s “The X Factor,” up from last week’s showing against the CMA Awards, averaged 10.87 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Middle” (9.14 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo) and a low week for “Suburgatory” (8.13 million and a 2.8 key demo) were third. NBC was fourth with a new “Up All Night” (4.82 million and a 1.9 key demo) and an “Up All Night” repeat (3.86 million and a 1.4 key demo rating). The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 1.19 million viewers.

9 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS With 12.54 million viewers and finished a strong third among adults 18-49 with a 3.7 rating. FOX was second with the 11.47 million viewers and 4.0 key demo rating for “The X Factor.” ABC’s “Modern Family” (12.88 million viewers and a 5.5 key demo rating) won its half-hour, while “Happy Endings” (7.105 million and a 3.2 key demo rating) was down from its last original episode. “Harry’s Law” gave NBC 7.15 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. On The CW, “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.86 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 10.51 million viewers and averaged a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Revenge” 7.95 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating (actually a 2.65, for a slim edge over “CSI”), though it was also down from its last episode. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 7.255 million viewers for its most-watched episode in weeks, but only a 1.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.