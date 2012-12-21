TV Ratings: ‘X Factor’ finale slips, but dominates Thursday for FOX

Fast National ratings for Thursday, December 20, 2012.

Unsurprisingly, the second season finale of FOX’s “The X Factor” was down significantly from last winter’s finale, but equally unsurprisingly, the coronation of country singer Tate Stevens dominated a special-and-repeat-filled Thursday in all measures.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged an 3.1 rating, far ahead of CBS’ 1.9 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.4 rating and the 1.1 key demo rating for NBC followed. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for Thursday primetime.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 9.65 million viewers and a 5.6 rating/9 share for Thursday night, topping CBS’ 5.4/9 and 8.65 million viewers. ABC was third with a 4.1/7 and 6.56 million viewers, ahead of FOX’s 3.2/5 and 4.85 million. The CW averaged 930,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.

8 p.m. – CBS won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 9.83 million viewers for repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men,” which finished a close second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “The X Factor” won the hour in the key demo with a 2.8 rating and finished second overall with 8.95 million viewers (winning the 8:30 half-hour against CBS). NBC was a close third overall with 8.46 million viewers for “A White House Christmas” and finished a distant third with a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “I Want A Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown” averaged 5.12 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. A repeat of “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 983,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating on The CW.





9 p.m. – “The X Factor” took over first for the 9 p.m. hour with 10.34 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating for FOX. [The climactic hour of last winter’s finale averaged over 13 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo rating in Fast Nationals.] CBS’ repeat of “Person of Interest” was second with 9.38 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, topping the 7.57 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for ABC’s “CMA Country Christmas.” NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation’ averaged 2.6 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, at least beating the 878,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW’s repeat of “Beauty and the Beast.”

10 p.m. – ABC’s “CMA Country Christmas” won the 10 p.m. hour with 6.99 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “Elementary” was second with 6.75 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. On NBC, “Rock Center” averaged nearly 3.5 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.