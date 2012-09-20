TV Ratings: ‘X Factor’ lifts FOX past CBS’ ‘Survivor’ premiere, ‘Big Brother’ finale

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, September 19, 2012.

Airing without encroachment from a new episode of “The Voice,” FOX’s “The X Factor” posted gains over last week’s premiere and carried the network to a Wednesday win among young viewers and to an overall win, with an asterisk, against CBS’ “Survivor: Philippines” premiere and “Big Brother” finale.

The 25th “Survivor” premiere was down a little from last September’s “Survivor 23” premiere among young viewers, but may wind up improving in total viewers. It was flat against February’s “Survivor 24” premiere.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.5 rating, beating CBS’ 2.8 rating to win the key demographic. There was a big drop to NBC’s 1.4 rating, ABC’s 1.1 rating and The CW’s 0.4 rating in the key demographic.

Overall, FOX and CBS both averaged a 5.5 rating/9 share for Wednesday primetime, with FOX averaging 9.38 million viewers and CBS averaging 9.32 million. Of course, in the two hours the networks went head-to-head, CBS had the advantage. NBC was far back in third with 4.88 million viewers and a 3.3/5, topping ABC’s 2.5/4 and 3.64 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.6/1 and 953,000 viewers on Wednesday night.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first overall with 10.98 million viewers for “Survivor: Philippines,” which tied for the lead with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “The X Factor” was second with 8.19 million viewers and tied for first with a 3.0 key demo rating, up from the comparable hour last week. NBC’s encore of “The Voice” averaged 5.42 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, beating the 4.01 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory.” The CW averaged 966,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating for a new “Oh Sit!”

9 p.m. – The second hour of “The X Factor” rose to 10.56 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49, topping 9 p.m. for FOX. CBS was second with the end of “Survivor: Philippines” (11.71 million and a 3.3 key demo rating) and the start of the “Big Brother” finale (7.79 million and a 2.6 key demo rating). NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 4.74 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating compared to the 4.13 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “Suburgatory.” The CW’s repeat of “Supernatural” averaged 940,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 7.24 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the “Big Brother” finale. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat was second with 4.47 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, comfortably ahead of the 2.79 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for ABC’s “Revenge” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.