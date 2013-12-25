TV Ratings: Young viewers prefer Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ to ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on Christmas Eve

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 24, 2013.
ABC’s broadcast of “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas” topped NBC’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” among young viewers on Christmas Eve, while CBS’ procedural repeats still dominated Tuesday overall.
The only other Tuesday notable was how close The CW’s “The 12 Dogs of Christmas” came to beating FOX’s comedy repeats.
As you might expect, it wasn’t such a busy TV night, so let’s just get straight to the low numbers…
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.3 rating for Tuesday night, edging out NBC’s 1.1 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 0.4 and The CW’s 0.2 rating for the key demo.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.56 million viewers and a 4.2 rating/9 share for Tuesday, far ahead of the 4.66 million viewers and 2.6/6 for NBC. ABC was third with a 2.2/5 and 4.03 million viewers, still comfortably beating the 0.7/1 and 1.11 million viewers for FOX and The CW’s 1.01 million viewers and 0.6/1.
8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first overall with 6.825 million viewers for a repeat of “NCIS,” which finished third with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” was second with 4.06 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to the 3.85 million viewers and hour-winning 1.2 key demo rating for ABC’s “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” FOX repeats of “Dads” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” averaged 1.24 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, edging out the 1.04 million viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW’s “The 12 Dogs of Christmas.”
9 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” drew Tuesday’s biggest audience with 7.03 million viewers and stayed third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour. NBC’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” remained second with 4.6 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, while ABC’s “Grinch” stayed third overall with 4.02 million viewers and first with a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” averaged 993,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, again just ahead of the 977,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for The CW’s “12 Dogs of Christmas.”
10 p.m. – The last of CBS’ repeats was “Person of Interest,” which drew 5.81 million viewers to lead the 10 p.m. hour and stayed third with a 0.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” stayed second with 5.31 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, while ABC’s “Grinch” averaged 4.21 million viewers and completed its sweep with a 1.4 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
It’s a wonderful life is great to old people because it’s a movie that came out in their time. It’s old and boring now. And while I think Carreys’ version of The Grinch is an abomination, it’s a new movie for a new era. Get over your old movies! They’re only classics because YOU ARE A CLASSIC!
I can only hope you’re under the age of 13. Your comment is positively inane. among other things, you obviously have no idea what the term “classic” means. The vast majority of people who love “It’s A Wonderful Life” were born long after the film was made, so your statement that people like it because it’s “came out in their time” is quantifiably false. “The Grinch” with Jim Carrey is not only garbage; it doesn’t represent a new era, or any era. FYI “It’s A Wonderful Life” was broadcast by NBC just 3 days earlier, on Saturday. That night its ratings INCREASED 38% from the previous year in the 18-49 age group and was up 23% in total viewers. It was made 67 years ago. Over many decades, it has captured new generations of audiences; that’s what a classic is. A classic does not mean a film or other work of art revered only by fans of a certain era; that’s the opposite of a classic. That describes the vast majority of mediocrities.
Don’t be mad, just because a movie with poor acting and a moral, “Don’t jump off a bridge because life doesn’t really suck” bores the piss out of me. And yeah; the new Grinch was a shit movie. Get over it.
There’s a connection b/w suicide and the holidays that lives on the in the social consciousness… YET – this time of year is the *lowest* for actual incidents!
Replaying Wonderful Life year after year may very well embed a spurious assoc. b/w the two… YET financial collapse? Yeah, that’s *the* real killer – ANYTIME of year. So thematically spot-on!
BUT what does one want from an X-mas movie? Really?
I will NEVER see Carey’s Grinch. And I’ve seen WL too many times. So how about Batman, oldie memoirs, and gyrating pin-up girls for a more merrier *classic* good time?
[www.youtube.com]
Classics can be fun!