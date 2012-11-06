TV Ratings: Young viewers watch NBC, old viewers ABC and nobody watches ‘Mob Doctor’ on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 5, 2012.

Last week, Monday was all about Hurricane Sandy preemptions.

Two weeks ago, Monday was all about Presidential Debate preemptions.

Heck, the week before that, FOX was preempted for baseball.

That means that Monday night was the first “normal” Monday in many weeks, with all five networks airing original episodes of their regularly scheduled programming. Weird, right?

It turns out that in the preempted interim, nothing really changed.

“Dancing with the Stars” and “Castle” completed their regular overall sweeps on Monday night, while “The Voice” and “Revolution” completed their regular sweeps among young viewers.

Meanwhile, despite an extensively promoted relaunch, FOX’s “Mob Doctor” remains a prime candidate for cancellation and The CW’s “Gossip Girl” continues to draw “L.A. Complex”-esque numbers as it limps toward its December finale.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.0 rating for Monday night, easily beating CBS’ 2.5 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 2.0 key demo rating, beating FOX’s 1.5 rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, ABC got the easy win with an average of 12.26 million viewers and an 8.2 rating/12 share, well in front of NBC’s 6.3/9 and 10.71 million viewers. CBS was third with a 4.9/7 and 7.61 million viewers, with FOX’s 3.3/5 and 5.35 million viewers good for fourth. The CW averaged only 774,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.

[Note that NBC’s New Orleans affiliate aired Monday Night Football. Don’t expect that to make a huge difference, but it may make a tiny difference.]

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 13.27 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour for ABC, but finished third with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second with 12.1 million viewers and dominated the hour with a 4.3 key demo rating. FOX’s “Bones” averaged 7.29 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for the hour. CBS got low nights for “How I Met Your Mother” (7.19 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating) and “Partners” (5.81 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating), perhaps attributable to myriad DVRs confused by last week’s preemptions. On The CW, “90210” averaged 894,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC stayed in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 13.44 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars,” which stayed third with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was up to 12.29 million viewers and a 4.7 key demo rating in its second hour. CBS’ “2 Broke Girls” (9.15 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (8.79 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating) were also low, albeit not as low as the 8 p.m. comedies. FOX’s “The Mob Doctor” averaged 3.41 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, basically identical to what it did in its last airing on October 8. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged only 654,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour for ABC with a low 10.06 million viewers and finished third with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Revolution” averaged 7.74 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 2.9 key demo rating. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” was third with 7.35 million viewers and second with a 2.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.