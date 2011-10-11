TV Review: ABC’s ‘Last Man Standing’

ABC, a network with no actual interest in male viewers, is launching what might generously be called “The Lamentation of the 21st Century Male, A Symphony in Three Quickly Cancelled Movements.”
The first movement, premiering on Tuesday (October 11) night is the Tim Allen sitcom “Last Man Standing.” It isn’t funny. The second movement, premiering next week, is the ensemble “Man Up,” which is less unfunny than “Last Man Standing,” but still not likely to win any passionate fans. The symphony, which deserves to remain unfinished, may or may not wrap up with the cross-dressing disaster “Work It,” which could stay permanently on the shelf without disappointing or surprising a single TV critic.
It’s a fundamentally weird thematic block.
Outside of Saturday football and the legitimate crossover appeal of something like “Modern Family,” men aren’t even afterthoughts at ABC. They’re total non-factors. If the Contemporary American Male is feeling alienated and disenfranchised, it has nothing to do with the alleged “mancession,” an economic blip that has been statistically irrelevant for over a year. It has to do with networks like ABC.
If there’s any network on TV that I wouldn’t trust to develop a comedy about the plight of the American Male, it would be The CW, but ABC would be a close second.
[Note: The Modern American Male hasn’t actually been emasculated or disenfranchised. Trends are fun to jump upon and embellish, but perish the thought anybody should take any of the silliness spewed in “Last Man Standing,” “Man Up” and “Work It” seriously.]
So a network that doesn’t know (or care) what men like or want to watch on TV is attempting to make a TV show (or three) about how men feel neutered by contemporary American society?
And it’s somehow surprising that all three upcoming ABC “Manliness Comedies” don’t have a clue what they want to be or who they want to be for?
“Last Man Standing” is either a show aimed squarely at men who would never watch a show like “Last Man Standing,” or else it’s a show aimed at people who like to laugh contemptuously at the kind of man featured in “Last Man Standing.” That is to say that “Last Man Standing” actually hasn’t the faintest idea whether or not it’s making an earnest statement about the state of modern masculinity or if it’s mocking people who might make such statements earnestly. As a result, I don’t know if the joke is on society or on the main character, but the joke is probably on the audience looking for any sort of targeted mirth at all.
More on “Last Man Standing”…
Tim Allen plays Mike Baxter, catalogue king for an outdoor sporting goods store. At work, Mike is surrounded by the tools of masculinity — Crossbows, fishing equipment, Hector Elizondo.
But when Mike returns home? It’s all women. He’s married to Vanessa (Nancy Travis), who just reentered the work force, which freaks Mike out. His youngest daughter Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) is a bit of a tomboy, which Mike is fine with, but she plays soccer, which freaks Mike out. Middle daughter Mandy (Molly Ephraim) can’t change a car tire, which freaks Mike out. And eldest daughter Kristin (Alexandra Krosney) is a live-at-home single mom, which freaks Mike out.
At the end of the day, an astounding number of things freak Mike out.
He doesn’t know what “Glee” is and who “Voldemort” is. He’s not a particularly big fan of Barack Obama or his policies. He can’t understand why ATMs give you information in more than one language. He doesn’t get fantasy sports. He mocks the idea of baby-proofing. He doesn’t think guys should dance and he’s not especially enlightened when it comes to homosexuality. He’s so freakin’ manly he can’t understand paisley.
Somewhat more predictably — not that anything in “Last Man Standing” suffers from a lack of predictability — Mike is confused by the Internet, which also isn’t a domain of masculinity. So when he’s told that his only chance of continued employment is to reinvigorate the company’s website, he squirms as if he’d been asked to play the lead in a production of “Swan Lake.” until he realizes that his wacky outspokenness might be just what the Internet ordered.
Crazy, right?
There’s a version of “Last Man Standing” that gives up the ruse of having a male point of view and it becomes a younger-skewing female-centric version of CBS’ “Feces My Dad Says.” That show is actually about three young women growing up with a grouchy dad who embarrasses them at every turn. The women spend each episode rolling their eyes at their father, but occasionally at the end of every episode, they realize that some of what he says has been for their benefit. Oooh. In that version of “Last Man Standing,” I’m actually getting rid of the Nancy Travis character entirely — she can go back to The CW’s vastly superior “Hart of Dixie” — and I’m repitching “Last Man Standing” as a sort of comedic “King Lear,” in which the father attempts to divide his wisdom amongst three daughters who would prefer not to tolerate his growing senility, but everybody has a good laugh in the end as the father grows increasingly mad. Admit it. You’d watch my version of “Last Man Standing.” And Kaitlyn Dever would actually make a terrific sitcom Cordelia.
Anyway, that’s not what “Last Man Standing” is. Travis provides warmth, but no real voice, as she smiles encouragingly at her homophobic, xenophobic, gynophobic husband. The three daughters whiz in and out of frame existing not to live lives of their own, but to torture Mike with their inherent femininity. Krosney and Ephraim are innocuously interchangeable, which means they resemble sisters, but also that neither has been given the material to stand out. Dever is a little bit better and made me smile on several occasions, but being the best thing in an awful comedy isn’t what her Emmy-worthy “Justified” performance should have led to. ABC has several comedies in which young female characters are distinctive and central to the comedy, but that’s not the kind of show “Last Man Standing” is.
There’s another version of “Last Man Standing” in which the Mike Baxer character really does see himself as the last of a dying breed and he actually takes his discomfort seriously. In that version, he clearly means everything he says and he takes the slights of the world very personally. This version would be like a sitcom-ized, gentrified version of “Falling Down,” in which Mike Baxter really was mad as hell and found an outlet for his aggressions online, like a more conservative, less New Orleans-centric version of John Goodman’s character on “Treme.” Forget “Falling Down,” that version is closer to what actually would have happened if Archie Bunker had had access to a webcam.
Archie Bunker was a pragmatic character and, for better or for worse, he believed the things he said, even if he could be taught a few valuable lessons. In Tim Allen’s interpretation of Mike Baxter, it’s unclear if the guy really has any genuine agita at all. He’s so busy smiling at the camera and trying to be a gruff, right-leaning teddybear that there’s no sting to any of his words. He’s just mouthing lazy platitudes and making over-obvious observations and he’s ultimately just a bland fuddy-duddy. His words are so empty and half-hearted that even the people who might be like Mike Baxters in their own minds are ultimately to nod in agreement, because he doesn’t say anything that’s smart or profound enough. And nobody else listens to him either, so his nattering goes from “unfunny” to “white noise” almost immediately. By the end of the pilot, it isn’t “women” or “pop culture” or “politics” that are emasculating Mike Baxter, it’s the writing. This show could be a bully pulpit for for the disenfranchised, but its main character has all of the substance and impact of an adult from the “Peanuts.”
Yes, Tim Allen is a sitcom ace. But he’s too good at his job. He’s buffed and sanded off whatever edge this character might have had. And hitting every punchline with aplomb will make you a star if the punchlines are funny, but if they aren’t funny? “Last Man Standing.” Tim Allen could be the Michelangelo of the sitcom form, but if his character’s daughter says “That’s not fair” and he’s forced to bellow, with no self-awareness at all, “Whoever said life was supposed to be fair?” Well… He’s not a miracle worker. He’s just playing a bad sitcom character.
This seems to be the kind of show ABC feels the need to dust off every couple seasons. Kelsey Grammer was flummoxed by the modern world just two years ago on “Hank.” At least Grammer and his team had the courage to make that sitcom’s main character aggressively obnoxious and empowered Grammer’s silver-tongued patrician delivery, Hank was as awful a person to spend 22 minutes with as any sitcom lead in recent memory. So “Last Man Standing” isn’t as brave as “Hank,” but it’s also not as bad. Now shouldn’t ABC and Tim Allen be aiming a little higher than that?
So ignore “Last Man Standing.” And feel free to ignore “Man Up” next week. And I’m still counting on your never needing to ignore the unairable “Work It.” But tune in to “Suburgatory” and, in fact, ABC’s entire Wednesday comedy lineup. It’s not that ABC can’t do comedy development, but this sure isn’t an example of what the network does well.
“Last Man Standing” premieres on Tuesday, October 11 at 8 p.m. with a whopping hour of lame jokes.
Hadn’t planned on watching, and for sure won’t now. But I have to say it’s quite funny that the Last Man Standing ad that swarmed the page was a bit ironic. Thanks for the heads up.
gave it 7 minutes and that was too much.
I’m actually watching it right now. I find it very funny and worth watching. I don’t agree with anything u have said.
Dan – Another nice, insightful review, that was much more enjoyable than the actual show no doubt is.
(But one issue – there are several points where you refer to the show as “Last Comic Standing.” You may want to fix that.)
MatthewL – Grrr… Given the number of times I *stopped* myself after I’d typed “Last Comic Standing,” you’d think I would have done a search before publishing to see how many times it snuck in. Sigh. I think I’ve fixed ’em all now… Thanks!
-Daniel
Wow whoever wrote this article has way too much time on his hands…I found the show funny. Not as funny as Home Improvement but its a diffrent kind of show.We men need more shows like this. Allen hits the nail on the head in terms of what’s wrong with todays so called “men”.
Tim – My name’s right there. Not a mystery. And while I *wish* I had too much time on my hands, I’m glad you felt that Tim Allen and company got to the root of masculinity today!
-Daniel
Hey Tim, maybe it’s not that the guy who wrote this has too much time on his hands, but it’s actually his JOB to write this? Ever think of that?
its perfect, i raised 5 daughters or rather they raised me, reminds me of everything i went through. will watch it again and again
We loved the show and dont agree with anything you have said. Liberal biased opinions in Hollywood is overrated, you must have come from a broken home. This is great and finally someone is bringing American truth to TV.
JLeedom1 – Nope. Perfectly stable nuclear family. Glad you enjoyed!
-Daniel
I watched the full hour and I love how the author or the article obviously has no sense of humor. My Fiance calls it “Home Improvement with all daughters instead of sons” So maybe the humor is too outdated for this new breed of “metro-sexual” males. It’s a crying shame when a great comedy show comes along and will most likely be cancelled because it is too Politically Incorrect. And yes, I am a female and I laughed more watching that show than I have any of the other new shows.
In this day and age, “Last Man Standing” will hardly be cancelled because it is too politically incorrect. (By the way, did your fiance like the show? I read “Home Improvement with girls” as a bit of a dis.
My parents liked this show. Kind of. Not enough to stop watching “NCIS” (That’s what will kill this show, by the way.) But really, this is not as good as “Home Improvement” was. I’m sure when they ratchet down the “American Dad” qualities in Allen (which they will surely do), it will be pleasant enough.
Last Man Standing was awful. Won’t watch again. Corny. Bad writing.
The show isn’t half as bad imo as you make it out to be. I found it funny enough to watch the next episode.
Has any one else noticed that the critics ratings are two grades lower than the actual viewers? This just goes to show that the critics have no clue what the people actually want!
It’s brokeback mountain all over again. The. Ridics gave that show amazing reviews and rewards and to this day I don’t on ow any one who actually watched it much less liked it. The critics are very one sided. They all loved will and grace who constantly pocked fun at strait men and there poor taste and tacky behavior. But for a show who does the same thing but directed towards the contrary is unacceptable? Why is that? I for one like will in grace and I like last man standing as well. We should be able to accept the alternative view points and opinions for what they are! Funny jokes you don’t have to agree with them to laugh at there humor and timing people so lighten up. I love the show and so did my wife! We have been married 11 years have 4 kids. For the last year I have been a stay at home dad because the. Oat of day are was more than I made. My wife is the great winer because she makes more money and has better benefits. So we are far from the typical male driven and controlled households we are very modern and progressive yet we can still enjoy the humor of a show like last man standing! Take it for what it is 30 min of comic relief it’s not ment to be any thing other than that so stop taking it so serious and personal grow a back bone and relaxe rowwww rowwww rowwww;)
Sent from my iPhone
I agree with what the Gillettes have to say about the media. I’m tired of having homosexuality shoved at me. I want to watch a show that I agree and connect with. The show simply poked fun at the “manly-ness” of the daycare, and I thought it was very funny.
Not only do I welcome the “dinosaur” school of thought (which is really not as dinosaur as the media seems to want to make people think), I at first thought that Tim Allen was the only thing good about the show. But I see good potential if the actors can pull it together. I especially liked Eve, I thought she played off of Tim Allen rather well.
i dont agree with you jackass. ur not funny dickweed. oh and to sue, u really believe everything you read on the internet? a public forum where even dumbasses can add their 2 cents?