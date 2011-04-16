TV Review: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’

On the Firewall & Iceberg podcast last week, Sepinwall broke with form and asked me to give the introductory synopsis for HBO’s new epic drama “Game of Thrones.” He figured that since I’d read a book-and-a-half (and counting) of George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” franchise, I might have more luck summarizing the fantasy-but-not-fantasy trappings.
I failed dismally.
The next day, I was on a conference call with Martin himself and I asked him to take a shot at laying out the basics, figuring he must have pitched the premise enough times over the years to have a really simple, one-paragraph answer prepared.
He did not. He said something about it having been described as “fantasy for people who hate fantasy” and made his now-familiar claims about the story’s root in The War of the Roses. He talked for at least five minutes and while I’m sure he improved upon my podcast stammering, he didn’t give a response that I could work with.
The problem isn’t that “Game of Thrones” is excessively complicated or that it’s difficult to understand without a scorecard. I don’t want to give any impression that “Game of Thrones” is an intimidating piece of work to slog through. What it is, however, is vast and uncompromising in scope. HBO has never been afraid to plop viewers down in the middle of heavily populated dramatic realms. Go back and watch the pilots for “The Wire” or “Deadwood” or “Boardwalk Empire” and count the number of characters you’re immediately asked to keep track of. But “The Wire” was grounded in an American urban experience that was at least vaguely familiar, even if you weren’t versed in the specifics of Baltimore’s inner city. And “Deadwood” and “Boardwalk Empire” both relied on a scaffolding of actual history and geography, plus the inclusion of a number of famous historical characters.
“Game of Thrones” dispatches viewers in a foreign land with a foreign geography and thousands of years of foreign history. It doesn’t say “Understand everything this second or your’re going to wind up in a corner muttering ‘Starks and Tullys and Lanisters… oh my.'” What it requires, if you haven’t read any of Martin’s books, is that you have faith in series developers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, This isn’t a “They know best” kind of faith, but rather a “They’ll tell me what I need to know when I need to know it” faith.
Through six episodes, I found that faith well-earned. Benioff and Weiss have taken Martin’s hefy book and translated it with a fidelity that fans are likely to appreciate, while welcoming new audiences with a thematic core that won’t seem so impenetrable. It’s not just a story for fantasy fans. And although I can only speak for my own gender-informed viewing experience, there’s no reason why this should be a story aimed only at men.
“Game of Thrones” is a solidly told yarn that easily overcomes its few storytelling stumbles with exceptional production values and a deep and superior cast that far out-strips any reasonable expectations for this sort of saga.
OK. Deep breath. I’m going to try to summarize the “Game of Thrones” plot as best I can. It won’t work, but I’ve gotta try.
We set our scene in the land of Westeros. Ruling over the realm with an uneasy grasp is Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), a popular warrior with more interest in drinking, whoring and hunting than ruling. That’s OK with his Queen, Cersei (Lena Headey), a Lannister by birth. The Lannisters may have their eye on the Iron Throne and there’s ample scheming coming from Cersei’s twin brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and their younger brother Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), half as tall, but twice as smart as anybody else.
To maintain order, King Robert turns to old friend Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), guardian of Westeros’ northern realm. Eddard is a man of duty, but he’s loath to depart wife Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) and children Robb (Richard Madden), Sansa (Sophie), Arya (Maisie Williams), Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Rickon (Art Parkinson). Eddard also has a bastard son named Jon (Kit Harington), but Westeros isn’t the easiest place for a bastard to grow up and Jon is ready to dedicate his life to military service protecting the mammoth wall that separates Westeros from the barbaric reaches to the Far North, a land populated by all manner of possible urban legends.
That’s not so hard, right? King Robert has a throne. The Lannisters may be conspiring around that throne. King Robert trusts the Starks. There’s a Wall. Our side of the Wall? Good. Other side? Scary.
Simple, right?
There’s a little bit more. Across the sea, we find Viserys (Harry Lloyd) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) of the House of Targaryen. The Targaryens ruled before the Baratheons overthrew them. The Targaryens also used to have dragons, but dragons aren’t around anymore, just like magic used to be prominent, but now it’s marginalized and possibly absent entirely. Viserys has sold Dany into marital slavery to Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) a chieftain in a tribe of nomadic horse lords called the Dothraki. The Dothraki have their own language. It’s subtitled. Viserys hopes that Drogo will furnish an army that will allow him to travel back to Westeros to reclaim the crown.
Yes, that’s a lot of information and it spoils absolutely nothing. What you need to know is that in a fragmented kingdom, many people either have a claim on the throne or probably have the mettle to rule. There’s also a scheming eunuch, a brat of a princeling and a small pack of initially adorable, eventually vicious direwolves.
There are dozens of additional named characters, but they’re introduced gradually, with information parsed on a need-to-know basis. If you’ve read the books, you already know. And if you don’t, you’re safer not worrying about things like the relationship between Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) and the Stark family. It’ll be explained when it’s relevant.
“Game of Thrones” is, at its core, about nothing more or less than the nature of power and leadership. Those best-suited to rule often prefer not to, those best-suited to rule in war may not be best-suited to rule in peace, those most likely to be beloved aren’t always most likely to be effective. This is not unfamiliar territory for HBO and I don’t think that’s accidental. Look at the result of the vacuum of law and order in Deadwood and the difference between institutional power and actual clout that played out between Al Swearengen and Seth Bullock. Look at Tony Soprano’s gradual progression through his own crime family and the attempts to unseat him, both from within and without, while parts of his family strived for normalcy or legitimacy. Look at the stratification of business interests — again, tip-toing between legitimacy and crime — in the Baltimore drug trade on “The Wire” and see how that world intersected with the law, but also with the city’s elected and unelected powermongers. “Game of Thrones” takes place in a fantasy world, but the stakes are recognizable.
Every episode pens with a brilliant and changeable map of Westeros, an animated representation of the Seven Kingdoms, its seats of power and the journeys taken by our main characters. The cities rise off of the map, seemingly erecting themselves with gears and other mechanical parts. Castles rise, but they don’t come out of nowhere. They’re the product of meshing pieces and turning wheels. The show’s drama is the grinding of that machinery of power.
Martin’s books aren’t short on action, but they’re much heavier on burgeoning conspiracies, backroom dealings and unsteady truces. This is a character piece, but it’s a character piece that’s punctuated by frequent beheadings, regular trips to brothels and more than a few dovetailing family trees.
Context and history are everything in “Game of Thrones” and Benioff and Weiss aren’t above sticking to Martin’s exposition-heavy prose. We arrive in Westeros at a point of transition — Winter, as you may have heard from the promos, is coming and in Westeros, “winter” can last many years and it’s both literal and metaphorical — and while that means that there are great heroics ahead of us, there are even more stories of lore in the past. And these characters like to talk about the past — their past, but also the kingdom’s past. And they talk and they talk and they talk. One viable approach for Weiss and Benioff to have taken would have involved injecting flashbacks, anything to weave more battles and wenching and visceral excitement into the narrative. But “Game of Thrones” isn’t an action series. You don’t lack for swordfights and spurting blood and a quantity of sex that some viewers will find unnecessary, but moments like that are used as key punctuation in episodes, where the greater tension is being delivered through conversations in which viewers may be hard pressed to trust or embrace either party.
Thanks in part to this exposition, including new and transplanted scenes from Weiss and Benioff, “Game of Thrones” operates in shades of gray. Sepinwall is convinced that Eddard Stark is the show’s hero, but his rigid ethical code and preference for following orders made me distrust him on the page and also on the screen. And you know what? We’re both right and Sean Bean plays both sides, while also anchoring the series with the cultural capital gleaned from the “Lord of the Rings” movies. Peter Dinklage was the epitome of no-brainer casting as The Imp, and he expertly captures the way that being undersized and over-brained makes Tyrion both dangerously contemptuous, but also adeptly empathetic. Mark Addy excels because although Robert has descended into buffoonery, there’s just enough evidence of a larger-than-life figure men would go to war and die for. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Jaime is a preening, quick-tempered fop, but the actor finds his humanity in his dedication (probably excessive) to his family and also in his respect for the code which comes from his social station. Even Harry Lloyd’s petulant, sadistic, reptilian Viserys, easily the most one-dimensional and hatable of the book and series’ villains, is driven by a sense of regal entitlement that isn’t really his fault, so much as his birthright.
It would be wrong to say that the men have the only significant roles in “Game of Thrones” or even that the men have the main roles. The title refers to the “game” of thrones, but although the men have the tangible and visible power, the stakes are higher for the women. To my mind, the hero of the series and the books (so far as I’ve read, so don’t tell me if she becomes possessed by a demon or something) is Catelyn, who seems much more capable of balancing devotion to the kingdom, devotion to her family and devotion to her faith than Eddard does. Michelle Fairley replaced Jennifer Ehle in this role and I think that was almost certainly a good move. I’m not sure I’ve noticed Fairley in anything previously, but she has a wearied strength that make her the most “relatable” character in a piece that isn’t always strong on relatability (nor need it be).
Catelyn is far from the only female character whose concerns go deeper than just who is sitting on the Iron Throne. Westeros is a vast kingdom and there are vast cultural differences between the Northerners and Southerners. The contrast between Fairley’s Catelyn and Lena Headey’s Cersei is embodied by the actresses with much more clarity than Martin could ever write. Headey looks younger and more rested than Fairley, an apt representation of the different lives lived by their characters and their different backgrounds. But Headey makes Cersei both calculating, but also nuanced in ways that go beyond what’s on the page.
The third major female character, Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys, is the one most likely to be embraced in certain circles and reviled in others. The sexual politics — “rape,” really — she encounters through her marriage to Khal Drogo make her early scenes difficult to watch and the character’s arc — female empowerment through sexual mastery — are a bit predictable and sometimes feel exploitative due to the camera’s presence in capturing Clarke’s naked body. [The storyline is also hampered by Jason Momoa being trapped in the series’ lone unplayable role. Khal Drogo is a cartoon in the books and he’s a cartoon here and no actor could have played the role naturalistically.] Any reservations I might have otherwise had were alleviated by Clarke’s superior performance, which makes the accelerated journey from innocent child to knowing woman feel organic, however heightened and silly the world of the Dothrakis is.
There have certainly been subsets of fantasy literature and film in which female power was something to be feared or detested, but in “Game of Thrones,” the women are the glue and the men are often stuck in a bellicose version of a penis-measuring contest.
Going forward, much of the series will hinge on the young characters, which put a lot of pressure on the casting directors secure the proper child actors to play the Stark children. There’s no doubt that wide-eyed Maisie Williams is the big discovery as tomboy-ish Arya, while Sophie Turner does a fine job of rendering Sansa’s princess fantasies without making the character as detestable as she sometimes is in the book. On the older side, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Alfie Allen hold their own with the more experienced performers.
One eventually might just list everybody, but I also quite liked Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont, Aidan Gillen as Littlefinger and Rory McCann as Sandor Clegane.
Most of the acting choices have been made to keep characters in line with their representations in the books. I expressed minor reservations in the podcast about what I felt was a new interpretation of one particular character and multiple commenters chimed in, without my even saying which character, and explained that the interpretation was very present if you read between the lines (or maybe just read with a greater attention to innuendo). So if that’s the case, the dedication to the book is verging on slavish, albeit with some details transplanted and rearranged to flesh out a couple characters sooner.
When “Mildred Pierce” premiered, I criticized it for excessive devotion to James M. Cain’s novel at the expense of storytelling in a different medium. Benioff and Weiss and the cast and the production’s expert technical crew haven’t fallen into the same traps for a variety of reasons.
For one thing, there’s just too darned much in Martin’s novels. The first six episodes of “Game of Thrones” are all lengthy, but they’re not two hours apiece. Despite all of the storylines and all of the characters, there was never a point at which I felt like something really crucial had been trimmed, nor were there many cuts I noticed without thinking hard about it. Is that a reflection of how padded Martin’s writing is at times? Perhaps.
A bigger reason why fidelity in one instance (“Mildred Pierce”) is deadening and fidelity in another (“Game of Thrones”) is liberating has to do with the relative difficulties of visually realizing a Glendale pie shop in 1930 versus visually realizing an imagined kingdom in an imagined time. Using locations and also liberal quantities of CG, “Game of Thrones” depicts The Wall, The Eyrie and the scope of Westeros in ways that are astounding if you’ve read the book and problem still amaze if you haven’t.
I’m not going to deny that there are episodes of “Game of Thrones” that tend more to the side of “too talky” than was necessary, where Benioff and Weiss could have easily boosted the momentum with some liberal dialogue-trimming. I’m also not going to say that every second of “Game of Thrones” feels entirely fresh and sui generis. Martin is working within a genre tradition and aspects are derivative, or at least familiar. But I look at the dense source material, at the cast of hundreds, at the myriad intersecting storylines, at the extensive reshoots between the original pilot and the air version, at the number of pivotal roles filled by relative neophytes, at conspicuously evident budget and it’s a wonder “Game of Thrones” works at all. But it doesn’t just work. It’s smart, well-acted, often thrilling, frequently breathtaking, consistently entertaining television.
And I apologize for taking so many words to try to endorse it.
“Game of Thrones” premieres on Sunday, April 17 on HBO.
Dan-
Well done. I’d love to forward Ginia Bellafante a link to this review. So far, I’ve been significantly more interested in reviews of “Game of Thrones” than the show itself.
I really appreciate that you take advantage of your medium’s flexibility by writing as much or as little as you see fit to properly review a show/movie. Your reviews are always accessible, informative, and unique. The transparency regarding how you approach a show (whether with knowledge/ignorance of the source material, predispositions about certain aspects, etc.) is extremely refreshing. Regardless of my interest in the subject matter, I seek out your reviews because they are so enjoyable to read.
By the way, I think your take on “Weeds” S6 is what got me hooked. You took the time to fully analyze and evaluate a show that so many critics have written-off because they mistakenly thought they knew what it was trying to be.
Dan, your favorite character in the books is Catelyn? Really? I love your reviews but really? Seriously, Catelyn? Really?
He’s halfway through book two. He might not have read as far as you.
Catelyn Stark is the favourite character of many readers, since she is well-written, believable and strong. Some first-time or superficial readers perpetuate the view that she is somehow stupid, rash, at least more irrational than other characters, which is clearly wrong and not supported by the text.
Jim – Not my *favorite*. In the first 1.5 books, she’s the closest to a pure hero. In terms of “favorite,” I’m pretty boring. I like The Imp…
-Daniel
I like Catelyn too, except for how she treats Jon, which is just awful. All she wants is what is best for her family. You can’t fault her for that…that’s what any good mother would want. In a twisted way, that’s what Cersei wants too. It’s easy to hate Cat because you know what happens as a result of her actions. The whole hindsight is 20-20. But I think she always tried to do what was necessary to protect her family.
Dan, you’ve followed TV for a while. What do you make of HBO’s marketing efforts? Is it just me or have they really outdone themselves in interacting with fans with their Making Game of Thrones website? I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it for other TV series, or maybe I just didn’t pay it attention.
Sareeta – I think HBO has definitely gone above and beyond in marketing GoT both to fans, but also to non-fans. The proliferation of commercials across broadcast networks and basic cable has been nearly unprecedented and the different fan-directed efforts have also been impressive.
It’s gonna be VERY interesting to see how much this yields in terms of actual overall viewership… Very interesting…
-Daniel
Amazing books! Hope the show can do it justice. Can’t wait for “Dragons” to come out!
if you add:
“vagabond son of dead deposed king wants to be king again, sells little sister to smelly horse warlord from across the sea to get army to take back “what’s his”.
to your already clever and condensed plot summary i think you’ve finally managed to untangle the Meereenese Knot that is summarizing the GoT plot succinctly and understandably.
Catelyn? maybe the actress gives her something you don’t get from the books but i would think even as far as you’ve read, the scenes with Jon would suggest that this is not really a heroic character
It’s “X for people who hate X”? Well, there’s the HBO brand right there.
Well written review Dan. I very much enjoyed reading your take on the arc of the story through 6 episodes, especially the difficulties that I thought HBO would have in portraying the Dothraki’s. I think many of the fans of the book knew there would be some things lost in translation but it seems from your review and others that given the source material, it will be satisfying to see the book’s major story played out on the TV.
Granted it has been a long time since I read it and over a decade since a new chapter was written, but isn’t Jon Snow clearly a hero? I know he’s one of my favorite characters and I don’t remember him being unheroic.
Jon’s probably the most clear-cut example, alongside Gregor Clegane, of a character who fits into the typical fantasy good/bad mold.
Thanks gauephat. That’s what I thought
Something about Lena Headey feels all wrong for Cersei. She doesn’t strike me as conniving, just contemplative. She’s always so…pensive…in her roles.
I’m kinda torn about this. I’m all for complex villains, and thought GRRM did himself a disservice by making her so incredibly narcissistic and vapid in the books. She does possess a certain level of cunning, but the character isn’t half as insightful or clever as she thinks she is. I found this particularly problematic when he had chapters told primarily from her POV. Ugh.
But, yeah — a “thoughtful” Cersei is such a departure from the text, it’s gonna take a little getting used to on my part. I’m hoping it pays off in the long run (if we get that far). Maybe I’ll care what happens to her on the show, in a way I don’t with the books.
Fran – you raise good points. It never occurred to me that Headey could be improving on the book version. I think that’s a very good point because I do think that what I’m reacting to is a more human Cersei than is on the page.
Completely agree with the sentiment that Lena Headey is improving upon Cersei in the books by giving her some depth… I am finding myself strangely respecting her situation, despite her loathsome ethics. The scene in the banquet, with Cersei watching Robert grope another woman, conveyed a lot of contempt and calculating vengeance.
The fact that Cersei’s situation is directly contrasted with Dany in the first episode helps you understand how, after a lifetime as being treated as an object and married to an undesireable for political reasons, Cersei could come to feel extremely, violently resentful.
Dan,
Thanks for your review. Very insightful as always.
The Hunny Bunny and I lovelovelove TGOT.
That being said, I was bothered quite a bit by the scene that depicts the consummation of Daenerys And Khal’s marriage. It was much more gently handled in the book with Daenerys being scared at first then being coaxed by Khal. His “No” was much more assertive then pacifying. The TV version was pretty much outright rape. Again, we love the show so far but that was just poorly portrayed.
In Martin’s books everyone is a hero in their own story. Even those who do wrong (say Jiame Lannister) feels like they are making the best decisions avilible to them. The difference between hero and villian is merely one of point of view.
I hope that the TV interpretation of the books will be able to convey this.
I just read after catching on then catching up… thank you for writing it, very good primer!
Now I’m totally hooked, even tho I’m not crazy about fantasy either. The human element is what makes this tick.
More battle scenes, please!
– MBG
I’m finally watching the first season, and just finished the first episode of GOT.
Thank you for your excellent review and your concise overview because now I feel like I might actually be able to figure out what’s going on and more importantly I want to figure it out, after reading what your take on it.
Also the fantasy genre is not my cup of tea so it was a relief to find out that it doesn’t need to be in order to enjoy GOT.