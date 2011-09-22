TV Review: NBC’s ‘Whitney’

If “Whitney” is bad — and it is, at least in pilot form, bad — you have to give the new NBC sitcom credit for coming off the blocks as belligerently bad.
Check out this interview with series executive producer Betsy Thomas, in which she blasts the “comedy snobbery” regarding NBC’s Thursday comedy lineup, saying, “Somehow it became cool to stop trying to be funny.” In the article, Thomas raises the perfectly valid point that as much as I/we/smart-people love NBC’s Thursday single-cam comedies, with the exception of “The Office,” they’re not hits. They’d all basically be considered failures if they were on ABC or CBS. [So maybe audiences don’t love single camera comedies. Except audiences love “Modern Family.”]
Or catch the opening to “Whitney” itself, in which Whitney Cummings tauntingly declares, “‘Whitney’ is taped in front of a live studio audience… You heard me.” Dontcha be confusing “Whitney” with a single-camera comedy and dontcha be accusing “Whitney” of using a laff-track, y’all.
Yup, “Whitney” is defiant and the pre-premiere party line appears to be simple: Critics who don’t like “Whitney” don’t like “Whitney” because it’s not “cool” to like multi-cam comedies anymore, but that human beings (i.e. non-critics) love multi-cam comedies so, without using exactly these words, we can all suck it.
I don’t have an immediate defense to that, since I can’t look at the network comedies that I liked this year or last year or any time in the recent past and say, “Ha! There’s the multi-cam comedy that I love, so you’re wrong,” though “The Big Bang Theory” is a regular part of my viewing rotation and “Mike & Molly” also isn’t a series I ever go out of my way to mock.
But regarding “Whitney,” there’s only one truly important rejoinder and it goes a little like this: Disliking “Whitney” isn’t reflective of a dislike for multi-cam comedies, it’s reflective of a dislike for unfunny comedies and complaining that “Whitney” doesn’t mesh with NBC’s other Thursday comedies isn’t a coded way for criticizing it as multi-cam, but rather a coded way for saying it isn’t good.
And if it’s snobbery to say, “I prefer good comedies to bad comedies,” I guess I’ll just have to cop to that. [As if I’ve somehow ever disputed charges of snobbery in the past.]
More on “Whitney” after the break…
There’s a tendency to shy away from the word “sitcom,” which has become as much of a bad word or an antiquated word as “multi-cam,” but if “Whitney” is going to take pride in being filmed in front of a live studio audience, it should also feel pride in being a sitcom of the most retro type imaginable.
Whitney Cummings plays Whitney Cummings, but not the Whitney Cummings who’s a successful stand-up comic, but a slightly different Whitney Cummings who’s a photographer. [Why was this the professional choice they made? I don’t know.] This Whitney Cummings is in a long-term relationship with Alex (Chris D’Elia), who made a lot of money selling an Internet something of some sort. [Neither main character’s professional background actually has anything to do with anything in the pilot.] Whitney and Alex have been together for a long time (five years in the original pilot, but three years now, because somebody must have told somebody this would sound less dire, or maybe just make them seem younger), but they aren’t married and they aren’t engaged, in part because Whitney’s mom (Jane Kaczmarek) has left her terrified by the entire institution.
They’ve got some wacky sitcom friends, too. Lily (Zoe Lister-Jones) and Neal (Maulik Pancholy) are dating and although the NBC press description has lots of details about each character, in the pilot at least, she’s a harpy and he’s whipped. There’s also bitter, cynical Roxanne (Rhea Seehorn) who’s mostly there to lament about dating and the state of contemporary masculinity. And finally there’s sexist cop Mark (Dan O’Brien) who says obnoxious and chauvinistic things and waits for the audience to pretend that it’s 1984 and them laugh.
A lot of “Whitney” is actually about pretending that it’s 1984. Or maybe 1993. And the weird part is that I can’t tell if it’s intentional. The original pilot had a couple vintage 2009 punchlines about Vajazzling and a character asking not to be CC-ed on something conversational, but they were trimmed. The current “Whitney” pilot is stripped of most pop culture references and even a “Dr. Quinn” reference has to be followed by the question “Medicine woman?” as if the joke needed additional clarification to be funny.
But there’s a fine line between being intentionally retro and evergreen and coming across as dated and “Whitney” is mostly in the latter category. Cummings’ comedy — I don’t claim to be an expert, but I’ve seen my share of Roasts, YouTube clips and late-night appearances — doesn’t tend to be reference driven and, I’ll confess, I’ve always felt like she tends a bit too much towards obvious “women are different from men” punchlines, so I can see how this would be a logically network de-raunchified version of what she does. But as predictable as I usually find Cummings’ stand-up, I can also respect that her writing is somewhat sharp and her delivery usually hits well.
In “Whitney,” however, the writing isn’t sharp and the delivery doesn’t tend to hit well. For a sitcom with a love for traditional sitcom conventions, “Whitney” doesn’t have a very good grasp on ideal sitcom pacing and scene tend to drag in ways that are inexcusable in the high-punchline-per-minute-ratio world of the multi-cam sitcom. The wedding sequence that makes up most of the pilot’s first half seems to go on forever and very few of the punchlines either hit or flow organically into the marriage-based-insecurity that fuels the rest of the episode. Too many punchlines are just jokes repeating themselves, rather than the kind of escalated humor this branch of the genre thrives on. If “Whitney” ever decides to let D’Elia be funny, that would help, since too many scenes are Whitney saying ostensibly funny things loudly and then waiting for D’Elia and the audience to laugh and then gracelessly hammering home another ostensible punchline. For now, there’s no back and forth and Cummings’ is trying way too hard, which is a bad match for D’Elia’s low-key, bemused charm.
I’ll say this again: Exactly one scene in “Whitney” worked for me, but at least it worked for me well. Worried that their sex life is on the rocks, Whitney decides to role-play as a naughty nurse. This sequence, mostly spoiled already by NBC promos, works because it’s the one time in the pilot that suggests or proves that Whitney and the creative team are aware of the way a good multi-cam scene should start from character, escalate, escalate and close strong (though this scene also includes the gratuitously repeated “Dr. Quinn” joke, so it’s far from perfect). I’m not saying that “Whitney” should be composed entirely of scenes featuring Cummings in a naughty nurse outfit, just to note that it seems counterproductive and wrong to claim that every scene in “Whitney’ is a total dud.
And I could generously agree that Jane Kaczmarek is an improvement over Beverly D’Angelo as Whitney’s mom, but in terms of actual resemblance and ability to be intentionally funny on cue.
And, heck, I’ll even agree that the revised ending to the new pilot is markedly less bad than the original ending and that several of those cut punchlines were cut for viable reasons, meaning that the producers are not unaware of some things not being funny.
I don’t know why I’m inclined to such generosity toward a pilot which is, naughty nurse scene aside, completely without mirth. It could be that I don’t think NBC and CBS are necessarily wrong in feeling like Cummings is a star of sorts. I just feel like this is a pilot which, despite Emmy winner Andy Ackerman directing and the punchy Betsy Thomas (also an Emmy winner) producing, exhibits a weird discomfort with the form it’s so proud to be trying to reinvigorate. That’s why, like I said in my original Take Me To The Pilots post, NBC should have let them scrap the pilot entirely and try again, rather than just tinkering with a few random scenes and pretending that was a solution. It wasn’t a solution and this is a bad pilot and that’s what my grade reflects, but I can somehow imagine it getting better. By next week, I may have discarded that hope as well.
“Whitney” premieres on Thursday (September 22) night on NBC at 9:30 p.m. ET.
I think the worst part of the previews(I think it’s all terrible, even the nurse scene doesn’t work for me) is the boyfriend. His voice and general demeanor make me cringe.
Let’s hope that this gets cancelled, Whitney Cummings goes to her CBS comedy and it becomes “Three Broke Girls.”
I won’t. I know I defended Cummings in Alan’s “2 Broke Girls” review, but it wasn’t as an actress. Better that she work out her awkwardness on a show that I’m not watching than on a show that I am.
hmmm its not “roll-play” its role play.
Timelord – I totally won’t admit that my mother just e-mailed me that as well. Regardless… Fixed!
-Daniel
I don’t think they are necessarily wrong when they say that an anti-multi-cam snobbery, or maybe condescension, has crept into the world (try to tell someone that you like The Big Bang Theory and don’t like Community), or that NBC comedies usually embrace the dry non-comedy comedy to varying degrees of success. But I agree with you that just because that’s true doesn’t mean you can’t make a bad multi-cam show. There’s nothing wrong with making people laugh and having that laugh be part of the show, but in what I’ve seen of Whitney that laughter might as well have come from some guys holding up signs to the audience – did not feel at all genuine.
“It wasn’t a solution and this is a bad pilot and that’s what my grade reflects, but I can somehow imagine it getting better.”
I’ve searched high and low, but I don’t actually see a grade…did we hit the D range?
Rolf – There WAS a grade. But now it has vanished. It was a D+.
But now I need to figure out where that grade went off to…
-Daniel
1) critics liked Two Broke Girls and Whitney Cummings herself at TCA
2) For me if something is terribly written but the acting talent is worth trusting the show generally tends to get better. The writers work up to the strengths of the actors. Therefore while the pilot might not be good I have hopes for this show.
I watched the pilot the other night and didn’t mind it as much as most seem to. That isn’t to say I thought it was good necessarily though. I think in the latter half of the episode it got better though which is a good thing. I also think that there are enough signs there that the show could turn out fine but they are going to need some really good episodes after the first one. The things I liked specifically were the chemistry between Whitney and Chris D’Elia and also the addition of Kaczmarek as her mom will work in the end.
The one thing I felt didn’t work was that they played the supporting characters way too broadly upfront and they just seem crazy. Also, it is always awkward for a few episodes of a comic’s show as they try to wedge in jokes from their set and make it sound like natural dialogue.
IT is 9:34 and I hae it already because of that stupid, stupid, stupid laugh track.
You mean the live studio audience?
It may say live studio audience, and yes it was filmed in front of one, but when something is not funny at all and the “audience” is laughing hysterically nonstop, laugh track was added.
Just. Awful.
Just saw it; mystified by how bad it was. Reminded me of the deliberately unfunny fictitious sitcoms which are interspersed on “Family Guy” and other meta-referential shows.
I’m going to compare this show to Seinfeld, but just for contrast purposes. Seinfeld was a show that IMO, started out very poorly and got better as time went on, becoming great. Both shows featured popular stand-ups doing a variation on their real-life selves. The problem is that Seinfeld had 2 things going for it that Whitney doesn’t: 1) a group of friends unique enough to be just as interesting as the lead, and they elevate the lead’s performance and gives him/her bountiful comic riches to play off of, and 2) a relaxed style of comedy that hits all the right beats in just the right pace.
In regards to point #1, I don’t find the supporting cast all that unique or funny on their own. The exasperated boyfriend, the whipped boyfriend, the slimy douchebag guy friend, the jaded alcoholic complainer girl friend, we see these archetypes EVERYWHERE – How I Met, New Girl, Cougar Town. These other shows have the same characters, but they use them far better than Whitney does and their versions of the characters are 3-dimensional people that work well with the other members of the group, and while I concede it’s early and the friends here on Whitney might become better later on, right now they are just there and don’t give Whitney much to play off of nor elevate her performance.
On point #2, as is typical in alot of sitcom pilots, they’re going for quantity over quality of the jokes, cramming in so much and forgetting the old adage that comedy is mostly about reacting; instead of going joke-to-joke like they were bullet points on a whiteboard, this show should be playing the beats better and letting the characters find their rythym.
I’m kinda losing my focus her but I’ll finish by saying that if “Whitney” survives long enough it might develop into something akin to Seinfeld or Mad About You, but for right now, it’s trying WAY too hard to be funny and most of the effort is coming from Whitney, not the whole cast.
ok, 5 min into it i was ok, this isnt funny, but thats alot of new shows right? it takes time to get into a new show, so i said for about 2 min and was ok…this is POOP, and as i was trying to get over the obvious LAUGH TRACK, they hit me in the face with “HEY…THIS IS RECORED IN FRONT OF A LIVE STUDIO AUDIENCE” lol what!!!! are you they serious, i couldnt beileve it, not only have they lied the last few weeks about the show would be funny, but now they lying about haveing live humans watching this shit, im sorry, i couldnt finish this show, 10 min in i gave up and went and watch Storage Wars reruns. The fact the the jokes were only funny to the writers and the recorded laughing machine lets me believe that this show has a life span of about 5 episodes…the sad part is the NBC should honestly think about putting the show out of its misery at episode 2…im sorry and then isnt this girl a Model turned Comedian…how the fuck does that work lol, someone really thought that was a good idea…they should have just gave Wanda Sykes another show…at least we would have knew what we were getting ourselves into….out of 10…i give this show a big fat NEGATIVE!!!!!, im sorry…no wait…no im not…its just inst funny in anyway.
I’m pretty sure the “live studio audience” line was supposed to be an “ironic” remark. There’s no way I can possibly believe there was a live studio audience anywhere that would find that show funny. The laugh track was so obvious that either they were flat-out lying about the audience, or they were forced to put in a laugh track, because the real audience didn’t find it funny.
I have no problem with multi-cam sitcoms. Every morning I wake up and turn on TBS to watch Married With Children and Home Improvement repeats before heading in to work. But the laugh track on this show was thrown in so much, that it became impossible to ignore. I’m sorry that you feel the need to tell me that I’m too dumb to get the joke, so I must be cued when to laugh, or that you think it’s appropriate to throw in a canned laugh after every line, stiffening the awkward dialogue into quick and badly timed deliveries.
Hits or not, after watching an entire evening of comedies that didn’t require a laugh track for me to laugh at, Whitney came on to almost ruin the comedy night for me.
No way. The “Medicine Women?” part was what made that line funny.
But it was the only funny part in the show. Ho-hum.
Ken – Really? See, I hear “Dr. Quinn” and I chuckle because in my head, I go “The Medicine Woman.” I’m connecting the dots and chuckling. The minute the next character says, “The Medicine Woman,” my reaction is, “Well yes. That’s what the joke was.”
But if you like having your jokes spelled out for you, that’s a preference…
-Daniel
“Dr. Quinn” was so long ago, that I overlooked the reference until the boyfriend said “medicine woman”. If I remembered, I would agree with Dan.
Though I agree with the concerns about knee-jerk rejection of traditional sitcoms, the “Whitney” pilot was not good. I laughed in exactly the two places that Sepinwall referred. I agree with the person who made the “Seinfeld” comparison – the Pilot for that show is exceedingly slow, and has nowhere near the pace that we know now. I think that Whitney and the boyfriend have good chemistry, but that everyone else needs to calm down. There’s nothing else for me at 9:30, so I’ll give it a few weeks to build, like I tried with “Outsourced” last year.
Is “Whitney” at least better than “Outsourced”? That was a single-camera comedy that got annihilated by critics last year.
I laughed in no places during your lame review. The show was funny. Very funny! Keep watching and you will see it’s entertainment.
I don’t think the issue is the freaking how the show is shot. I think the problem with the show is that it’s not funny. A lot of shows on NBC that are suppose to be funny aren’t. SNL isn’t as funny as it use to be either. I think the Whitney cast needs to be fixed. Also higher better writers because the script is B-A-D.
Whitney was like bad improv, where the characters didn’t have time to develop and one of the performers–guess who?– thinks she’s so charismatic and hilarious that she can carry the skit alone. There’s no teamwork evident in this show –no chemistry. It’s like everybody stands back and lets Whitney mug and ham herself silly. The hapless boyfriend was the only character I halfway liked. I loathed the show and I won’t be watching again. Subsequent sightings of Whitney on Chelsea Lately and Rachael have done nothing but cement my evaluation. She was insufferable on both.
The funniest part of the show was when the credits rolled. I wiped my brow and breathed a sigh of relief, I had made it. I watched the whole episode with the hope that it would get better but it did not. They should have worked on it more and not allowed it to air in the condition it was in. This will be the first show cancelled of the season.
I wanted to like this show, but it is indeed dreadful. Not only is it not funny, but its multi-cam laughtrack syle just doesn’t mesh well with the rest of NBC’s Thurs. night lineup. Plus none of the supporting characters are interesting in the least, whereas all of the other successful NBC comedies have had strong ensemble casts. The fact that NBC has already picked this up for a full season just goes to show how weak their overall lineup is this year.
I can’t believe nobody has commented on the insufferable hand-waving (Whitney never delivers a line without frantically gesturing like Mitch McConnell at pinoy child auction) … just awful.
I agree whitney is absolutely terrible but honestly fienberg you are breaking things down a bit much… lets not take comedy so seriously… after all that’s kinda the point
I think I’m being generous when I say Whitney is “not at all good in any way”. I, regrettable, have occasionally been a bleed-over viewer just cus’ my tv has been left on after The Office and there is nothing good on until 10:00 on Thursdays. I have not laughed once during this tv show, even when I’m in a laughing mood. If the used a studio audience as claimed they certainly didn’t use their sound cut. Idk if anyone else has noticed but they clearly use a laugh track on the show. It is mis-timed, over used, and most of all if you listen you can hear it fade in and out, plus there isn’t even much variation between the tones and individual laughs of each track!!!!!
I would love to hear NBC’s rational on why they kept this low quality poor attempt at entertainment compared to the comedic brilliance of Community that offers a certain intelligence or quality that network comedy has been needing for a long time. For example Community did an episode a couple weeks ago that was dedicated to the string theory. That’s brilliant! Plus the show offers edgier comedy through out it, probably most promenint through Chevy Chase’s character Pierce, that is offered nowhere else on network television. How do you keep Whitney, which also network tv’s easiest show to keep a straight face through, instead of Community? Can we get the name of the executive who made this call so we know who needs to get smacked?
Write a comment…I think I’m being generous when I say Whitney is “not at all good in any way”. I, regrettable, have occasionally been a bleed-over viewer just cus’ my tv has been left on after The Office and there is nothing good on until 10:00 on Thursdays. I have not laughed once during this tv show, even when I’m in a laughing mood. If the used a studio audience as claimed they certainly didn’t use their sound cut. Idk if anyone else has noticed but they clearly use a laugh track on the show. It is mis-timed, over used, and most of all if you listen you can hear it fade in and out, plus there isn’t even much variation between the tones and individual laughs of each track!!!!!
I would love to hear NBC’s rational on why they kept this low quality poor attempt at entertainment compared to the comedic brilliance of Community that offers a certain intelligence or quality that network comedy has been needing for a long time. For example Community did an episode a couple weeks ago that was dedicated to the string theory. That’s brilliant! Plus the show offers edgier comedy through out it, probably most promenint through Chevy Chase’s character Pierce, that is offered nowhere else on network television. How do you keep Whitney, which also network tv’s easiest show to keep a straight face through, instead of Community? Can we get the name of the executive who made this call so we know who needs to get smacked?
Sorry, idk why that double posted, I think I bumped it twice, my bad