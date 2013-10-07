TV Review: PBS’ ‘League of Denial’ hits hard

On Sunday, like more than a few Americans, I spent a lot of my morning and afternoon watching football.
I yelled at my TV as Tom Brady’s wide receivers dropped one catchable pass after another. And when the Patriots were done losing in a rainy morass, I concentrated my attentions on my fantasy team and yelled at my TV as that squad went down in flames as well.
The fantasy thing already made me feel guilty anyway. Because of matchups, I was starting Michael Vick at quarterback, which ended up being a bad idea on several levels, but briefly left me rooting for Michael Vick.
Then I watched a screener for Frontline’s “League of Denial: The NFL’s Concussion Crisis” and felt even worse.
No matter how anybody tries portraying it, the antagonist in “League of Denial” isn’t the sport of football, though it’s hard to imagine any parent watching the two-hour special and not coming away with at least minor concerns regarding the long-term damaged caused by the inherent nature of the sport, regardless of what level it’s played on.
Football is portrayed as dangerous. Sure.
The NFL is portrayed as criminal, as either negligent or nefariously conspiratorial, and there’s little doubt that people who watch “League of Denial” will have a hard time looking at Roger Goodell and Paul Tagliabue’s empire in the same way, much less cheer on a punishingly hard hit with the same bloodthirsty vigor.
But “League of Denial” isn’t just an anti-NFL smear job. No, by refusing even cursory participation in “League of Denial,” the NFL has pretty well smeared itself and the assumed causality of ESPN’s decision to largely bail on the report has left its own bruises.
Like any good David & Goliath story, “League of Denial” correctly assumes that the hype machine has long worked in favor of the Goliath and it focuses on the myriad Davids in the attempts to learn more about connections between long-term brain injuries and football. That’s why even though “League of Denial” will stir up anger and frustration and sadness, my dominant takeaway was compassion for the wounded athletes and their loved ones and admiration for the crusaders who, for the most part, don’t want to bring the NFL down. No, the heroes of “League of Denial” are simply people who want to learn more, people who want the NFL to use its resources to gain knowledge, rather than concentrate its might on obfuscating. So “League of Denial” is disheartening, but it’s also inspiring.
ESPN reporters Mark Fainaru-Wada and Steve Fainaru provide the spine for “League of Denial,” as it stems from their book of the same name. This is often a dangerous spot for a journalist to be in, becoming the focus of a documentary. Rick Rowley’s “Dirty Wars,” for example, felt harrowing and important to me in inverse proportion with its self-aggrandizing worship of journalist Jeremy Scahill. The more that documentary became about Scahill learning things and less about the things Scahill learned, the less effective it was for me, personally.
Veteran “Frontline” director Michael Kirk, working with Fainaru and Fainaru-Wada, wisely concentrates on the fruits of the investigation rather than the journalistic adventures. Even New York Times reporter Alan Schwartz’s story about being slipped confidential NFL documents is recounted with a self-aware acknowledgement that it sounds like the stuff of a political thriller, rather than as hagiography with the dogged reporter at the center.
It’s not that these scribes aren’t proud of the work that they’ve done, but they have the sense to let the spotlight mainly shine on other admirable characters, who also wouldn’t be out of place in a legal potboiler, think “Any Given Sunday” meets “A Civil Action.”
There’s Nigerian-born former Pittsburgh medical examiner Bennet Omalu, who knew nothing about the NFL, but performed an autopsy on Steelers great Mike Webster and knew immediately that something was very wrong.
There’s former Harvard football player and professional wrestler Chris Nowinski, who wrote the book “Head Games” (made into a documentary by Steve James) and has carved out a reputation as a concussion expert, while wondering what his experiences with contact sports have done to his own brain.
There’s BU neuropathologist Ann McKee, raised in a football-loving family, now standing up for her research and findings against boardrooms of NFL-provided doctors and lawyers.
There are Pam Webster and Lisa McHale, wives of deceased football players, who couldn’t understand why their husbands changed after their careers ended and merely want answers for why they became widows well before their time.
And there are the many interviews with former players and agents giving first-hand testimony. The most shocking moment finds super-agent Leigh Steinberg remembering client Troy Aikman’s disorientation following a knee-to-the-head in a 1994 postseason game. Steven Young remembering the end of his career after what was his seventh concussion also hits home. The almost relief that comes from seeing how cogent Young remains — some viewers of his own ESPN reporting might prefer I call Young “relatively cogent” — is punctured by interviews with Mike Webster’s kids or with Junior Seau’s son, talking about the Hall of Famer’s last days.
Webster and McHale help fuel the vein of sadness that runs through “League of Denial,” Nowinski the vein of optimism. And McKee and Omalu, definitely the characters I’d build a feature film around, fuel the mystery element, as they recount discoveries involving brains that I can’t help but imagine being carried out in Dr. Frankenstein’s laboratory. And yes, there’s a macabre humor to the number of times the “Frontline” narrator says “brains” and you’d find it inappropriate to reflexively chuckle, but once you have people referring to Nowinski as The Brain Handler, you remember like so many horrifying situations, the people living within the world are prone to finding tiny doses of humor just to make the work manageable.
Is “League of Denial” one-sided in its findings? Well, yes. Of course it is. It’s simultaneously on the right side of history, plus it’s not like the NFL wasn’t offered the chance to provide its point-of-view. Instead, most of the NFL’s point-of-view comes internal documents and second-hand from the reporters who dealt with Tagliabue, Goodell and their underlings over the year. However, while McKee’s perspective is the primary reading, it’s not the only interpretation. Several of the doctors who contributed to early, misleading NFL reports on head trauma admit that what they wrote was not, perhaps, as nuanced as it needed to be. For straight-up villainy, you get Henry Feuer, the former Colts physician who condescendingly derides McKee for suggesting that the male doctors on the NFL payroll were condescending to her. But not all of the alternative voices end up looking as bad as Feuer. Toward the end of the documentary, after McKee gives her very black-and-white perspective on the across-the-board dangers of football, a number of doctors respond that although she may be right, we’re still in the early days of studying the correlation and/or causation of football to brain injuries and that more research is needed.
Ultimately, that’s the key thesis of “League of Denial” and the key point on which the NFL is found lacking: There’s something to this. It’s possible and even probable that there’s more to brain injuries among football players than exclusively being hit too many times in the head. Every brain is different. Every body has been treated differently, both in natural conditioning, but also in terms of the ingestion of illegal substances. Every position on the field incurs different punishment. The malevolent act on the part of the NFL was denying even the possible linkages and actively thwarting, maligning and undermining research that proved otherwise. Whether the “denial” of the title consists of deadly neglect or a more willful cover-up is open to debate, but the NFL has known that a problem exists for over a decade and yet The League is only now beginning to acknowledge the problem and only slowly beginning to funnel the smallest pittance of its billions in profit towards advanced study. “League of Denial” says this is a conversation that must be had and that the NFL is stifling conversation.
And even still, the NFL continues to skate by. “League of Denial” goes up to the recent $765 million dollar settlement with former players claiming head injuries, a settlement that represents well under half of what ESPN pays annually for its rights to the NFL and a settlement that includes no admission of liability or guilt.
“League of Denial” is getting more publicity than your typical “Frontline” segment and a lot of that has to do with ESPN’s spineless recusal from participation (the network has still done some promoting for “League of Denial” tied to Mark Fainaru-Wada and Steve Fainaru). I don’t feel much need to talk about that. Yes, this is a piece of reporting and filmmaking that you’d think a news-gathering organization like ESPN would want to be involved in, but whether the network was acting out of excessive caution or sheer cowardice, they decided not to. It’s just bad luck that ESPN Films is in the midst of a somewhat lackluster crop of recent 30 for 30 docs, after completing the admirable-but-disappointing Nine for IX series. ESPN could have used “League of Denial” as a feather in its cap, rather than as a mark of embarrassment.
Oh well. “League of Denial” is powerful and provocative stuff and merits attention no matter how it’s airing.
“League of Denial” premieres on Tuesday, October 8 at 9 p.m. on PBS.
Do we get to hear the story of how Lomas Brown purposely let a defender get a free shot on Scott Mitchell back in the 90’s – because he thought he was a terrible QB (he was)? The same Lomas Brown who sued the NFL for not looking out for *his* safety? Or the stories of Charles Haley, or Bill Romanowski? Guys who went out of their way to injure any and everyone whenever they played?
While the NFL is certainly abhorrent here – I still have yet to hear a reason why they’re so flippantly ignoring safer helmet technology – I’m not sure I want to watch a documentary that is, seemingly, so forgiving and apologetic to the players; a large number of which abused steroids (paging Mike Webster, and the rest of the 70’s Steelers), and put Tony Montana to shame with the amount of illicit drugs being consumed (paging…pretty much every Cowboys team ever).
I’ll admit to not being 100% knowledgeable on the content of “League of Denial” and most of my ire comes from the muddled NFLPA lawsuit, but it seems to me that the film, and book, largely contribute everything to concussions, and gloss over the brain damage being caused by the dangerous lifestyles off the field that so many of these players were living. From your review, I get the sense that the doc seems to lean towards McKee’s black and white perspective, which certainly tempers my enthusiasm.
FWIW I forsook ever putting convicted dog-murderers on my fantasy team long ago, and have never regretted it. At least you don’t have Eli…
Cousin Larry – I think the lifestyle glossing is being done because of the evidence of brain damage found in death high school and college athletes with no hints of additional problematic lifestyles. I’d say the documentary is very pro-McKee, but like I said, there are definitely reasonable voices at the end saying, “It’s not that she’s wrong, but we need more information because we need more information.” I think that’s where my own opinions lie. The good thing about McKee’s thesis is even though it’s back-and-white, it’s black-and-white while still encouraging more research.
-Daniel
Larry – I think you’re making a big mistake in conflating regular injuries and short-term injuries with the kind of long-term degenerative illness caused by repeated brain trauma.
The reason this is such an issue is because the NFL for decades denied that playing football had any negative long-term effects on the brain. Despite 20 years of research indicating that NFL players were more likely to suffer from Alzheimer’s, ALS, depression, and other neurological conditions, it wasn’t until 2009(!) that the NFL first put into place rules preventing concussed players from returning to games and practices, rules that still aren’t followed with regularity. And even at that time, they were still criticizing studies that indicated long-term damage from repeated head trauma. And that’s not even getting into the fact that the NFL’s brain injury committee was not lead by by a neurologist or any doctor with experience in head trauma, but by Paul Tagliabue’s personal physician, a rheumatologist.
The reason they “gloss over” the “dangerous lifestyles” you seem to think that every football player lives, is because the scientific research wasn’t indicating “dangerous lifestyles” as the cause of long-term mental problems. Concussions were the problem.
And now we’re seeing chronic brain damage even in players without a history of concussions, and like Dan says, in high school and college players.
This is a serious problem that the NFL actively covered up for 20 years.
@Rugman I wasn’t trying to say that the NFL is blameless, nor was I trying to say that the concussion issue is not a seriously big deal (nor am I trying to say that it is not the #1 problem).
My point was that I have a hard time with the fact that the players are largely being made out to be angels in this issue. Guys like Haley, and Romanowski like I mentioned above. Guys who took place in Bounty-Gate, and the other 31 teams who basically admitted to doing the exact same thing every week. These guys go out on the field looking to “take guys out” and then claim that the NFL is so terrible for not trying to adequately protect them.
As far as the “dangerous lifestyles” argument, I feel like it is NOT fair to gloss that over. We don’t 100% know *why* the NFL has this epidemic worse than other contact sports, so I think the responsible thing to do is examine ALL the facts. The fact that the steroid and drug culture was/is so prevalent in the sport, and see how that contributes to the problem, if at all. While hockey certainly has its heartbreaking concussion issues – I know Wade Belak’s suicide was largely considered to be concussion related – there doesn’t seem to be as widespread an epidemic in hockey, as there is in the NFL. Am I completely naive for thinking that the NHL doesn’t seem to have the steroid and drug issues that the NFL has/had? Maybe, but it is the perception.
The “sport” that seems to tell the most similar tale to the NFL is professional wrestling. The steroid/drug pandemic there is widely documented, and I have to think there is a connection between the toxic cocktail of steroids, narcotics, pain-killers, and intense physical harm that these guys are putting their brains and bodies through.
At the end of the day, the NFL should be held responsible regardless of what’s happening to these players. They have long fostered and maintained a culture that is tolerant of big hits (the immortal “JACKED UP!” segment on ESPN), and casting a blind eye to things like Ray Lewis and the notorious deer antler spray. I just think that the NFL is so clearly in the wrong, and such an easy target, that we let the players off the hook for their role in all of this.
I think the biggest reason we haven’t seen as much consideration of head injury in the NHL is because it’s not as big of a sport, especially in the US. But that isn’t to say there hasn’t been any evidence of brain trauma. Derek Boogaard was found to have CTE when he died at 28 years old, the 4th NHL player of 4 who had been studied. And there was Gary Bettman, the very next day saying:
“Maybe it is [dangerous] and maybe it’s not. You don’t know that for a fact and it’s something we continue to monitor. The level of concussions from fighting is not rising, it’s constant, so it’s not an increasing problem. But, it is something we’ll continue to monitor.”
And it took the NHL four more years to ban the removal of helmets during fights.
And the fact that you’re picking out a few vocal, violent players and trying to use them to generalize about the entire league is incredibly disingenuous. The fact that we’re seeing CTE in the brains of players without a history of head trauma who don’t play in high-impact positions (like Chris Henry), shows that this isn’t an issue of players targeting players. This is a chronic issue that infects the entire game and every impact that every player has. We don’t focus on the players, because there’s no such thing as “the players.” Bill Romanowski is not representative of the league as a whole and to make it seem that way is misleading, at best.
Disingenuous? First of all, Chris Henry *did* play a high impact position at WR (why do you think we have so many rule changes to protect defenseless receivers now?) and Chris Henry was a guy who was involved in NUMEROUS off the field-incidents, including failing the league’s substance abuse policy multiple times. He’s a perfect example of what I stated: we can’t know for 100% certain that Henry’s problems were solely the result of on the field impact (bizarre, and scary that he never suffered a documented concussion), off the field behavior, or a combination of the two.
I’m not really sure what your statement regarding “the players” is supposed to mean. Romo is of course one of the most vile NFLers ever, but do you honestly believe that most players did not have his mindset on the field? During Bounty-Gate you had nearly every single team and retired analyst referring to the fact that their teams routinely targeted players. They were out to “take guys out” – which is a flowery way of saying “hurt guys”.
And I think you’re being disingenuous yourself if you believe that this isn’t a league in which the players have always proudly referred to themselves as Gladiators and Warriors. And I’m not at all being disingenuous with my claims regarding claims of steroids or drug abuse. We have had a large number of voices throughout the years diagnose the league this way, and it’s not just a select few angry vocal ones.
It all comes back to my original point. This isn’t a black-and-white issue. There are many fascinating, and disturbing topics to explore in this whole issue, and I hope this documentary shines a light on the entire dangerous culture of football (concussions and cover-ups included) instead of just turning this debate into “football is evil” which seems to be a rallying cry I’ve already begun to hear.
But again, there’s zero evidence that drug use or steroid abuse is linked to long-term mental health decline, whereas we do have a mountain of evidence that brain trauma does. For example:
“Compared with retired players with no history of concussion, retired players reporting three or more previous concussions (24.4%) were three times more likely to be diagnosed with depression; those with a history of one or two previous concussions (36.3%) were 1.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with depression.”
And you’re ignoring the fact that there’s steroid and drug abuse in other sports as well. The reason we know so much about the NFL is because they’ve actually had a testing policy in place for 25 years, whereas the MLB and NHL didn’t install theirs until 2005 and the NBA’s policy is a joke (no random testing after the rookie year). Where’s the evidence of depression, Alzheimer’s, and ALS in the greenie-fiends or cokeheads or Roiders from 1970s, 80s, and 90s MLB? There is none, because drug and steroid use hasn’t been connected to long-term mental illness.
As for Chris Henry, I don’t think anybody’s arguing that his behavior was a result of head trauma versus any of his other issues. CTE is a degenerative condition that causes more damage as it progresses. It’s also a disease generally attributed to multiple, subconcussive blows (as it was first seen in boxers). We expect multiple subconcussive blows from linemen, running backs, and linebackers – players who are constantly hitting each other. Wide receivers may be more prone to the big, concussive blows, but they’re usually not getting hit repeatedly. That’s why it was so troubling to see Henry have a disease that we don’t expect from players in his position. We don’t know that CTE caused his behavior (and I would never argue that), but the very presence of the disease itself is startling.
And even if there is a warrior mentality among players, that still doesn’t excuse their employer (which the NFL very much is) lying to them about the potential health effects of their job. Any player knows they can get hurt playing football, whether it’s breaking a limb or even getting a concussion. But we’re talking about long-term brain injury that can lead to disease, depression, and suicide. You don’t get to lie to your employees about those possibilities and just get away with it.
Well I never claimed that the steroids and drugs were causing the brain damage, and health issues later in life. I was curious to how much they exacerbated the damage occurring from the on-field trauma – if at all. I’d be curious to see how the data changes, if at all, when we look at players who were concussed and also known to have used/abused drugs during their career. There are definitely studies claiming that anabolic steroid abuse can lead to long-term neurological problems. Do we know for sure how this coincides with the scrambling of the brain from concussions, and other drug abuse? I don’t think we’re there yet.
At the end of the day, we need to explore the problem and get as much information as possible. The fact that the NFL actively thwarted that ideal, is criminal and the part of the documentary that intrigues me.
*As you mention, I don’t know how the NBA gets away with such a fraudulent policy. Given just how bigger and stronger players are nowadays, not to mention the freakish healing powers so many possess, it’s amazing this hasn’t come under larger scrutiny yet.
I guess I get what you’re saying.
With regard to the NBA, I think it lacks the brute physicality that hockey or football have, so there’s less concern about about bigger players physically hurting each other.
And it doesn’t have the numbers and records focus that MLB does. I honestly don’t think MLB would have ever done anything about PEDs if sluggers hadn’t started tearing down the record books.
If steroids gave a player the ability to go for 50 points per game or grab 25 boards per game, they’d probably care more. But so long as it’s not really altering the nature of the game, I think everybody’s just willing to look the other way.
I mean, how weird is it that Kobe Bryant going overseas for some sketchy medical practice is just glossed over as normal?
Thank you so much Daniel for this review.
I watched the trailer and cringed, then started to cry. I suspect watching the entire Frontline episode is not going to be pleasant — but I will watch it because it is an important way to learn more information about this issue of sports and head trauma.
I’ve been a fan of Playmakers and Hard Knocks. It is fascinating to see what these incredible athletes go through to perform such feats of strength and stamina on a regular basis. There’s so much glamorization of professional athletes, and so much money behind it all.
The whole ESPN / NFL issue is not surprising (it’s about the money, obviously) but it is embarrassingly evident that in the not very far future their guilt and unethical behavior may well hurt the sport more than anyone else’s actions. Not the scientists nor the wives of the hurt players nor documentaries like this. I appreciated your review because you laid it out there, this obvious fact of irresponsibility. So thanks again.
Erika – If the trailers made you cry, there’s much more to come… Watch with tissues…
-Daniel
I was hoping to hear you and Alan talk about this on the podcast, but I’m even happier that you gave it a long review. Until I started seeing press for this book/documentary, I didn’t realize how active the NFL was in covering up the effects of brain injury. I’m looking forward to watching this, but in the interviews/reviews I’ve read so far, the league sounds like a tobacco company discounting cancer research.
(Aside: I’m an Eagles fan, and even I can’t root for Mike Vick.)
Gladly – Michael Vick was good value as a backup QB in an auction league, so I sucked it up and grabbed him. And with Andrew Luck going against Seattle last week, Vick seemed like a better play. He was not.
And several people in the doc make the NFL/Big Tobacco analogy… It’s pretty damning…
-Daniel
Gladly – there’s footage of when Goodell was called in front of a Congressional Committee and a congresswoman said he sounded like big tobacco.
Thanks for the review, Dan. This is definitely going to be tough to watch but the clips and book excepts have definitely piqued my interest.
As an aside, what specifically did you find disappointing about the Nine for IX series? I admittedly didn’t catch the entire series, but enjoyed and thought they did a good job with those I did (the USWNT and Pat Summitt films in particular).
JLSchaefer – I just thought the Nine for IXs were frustratingly generic, given my better-than-generic expectations for things even tangentially related to 30 for 30. I haven’t watched the Summitt one yet, but of the others, the free diving one was my favorite and even it was just middle-of-the-road. I’d say the series was too invested in bland hero-worship, which 30 for 30 has somewhat (but clearly not always) avoided…
-Daniel
It was an incredibly powerful documentary.
I’m glad you raised the point that causality has not been determined yet, and is a long way from being established with regards to the CTE. It’s an important point and one that I’m afraid the documentary did somewhat gloss over.
But the fact remains that 45 of the 46 brains that Dr. McKee has examined showed evidence of CTE. Even accounting for selection bias, that is a statistical tidal wave.
I’ve been following this pretty closely, but did not know of the high school and college kid they talked about. That is truly alarming!