TV Review: Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ Season 6

Quick: Without going through episode-by-episode in your mind, tell me the overarching theme that unified Season 5 of “Dexter.”
If you ponder long enough, you’ll see ideas of forgiveness and reinvention and finding new ways to see yourself, often through the eyes of others, but you’d never be able to respond to my challenge with an instant one-word answer.
Now that you’re in the mood, quick: Without going through episode-by-episode in your mind, tell me the overarching theme that unified Season 4 of “Dexter.”
Again, there’s no way you’re going to shoot off an instant answer, but if you ponder the whole John Lithgow arc, I’m sure you’d notice musings on assimilation, on how successfully or unsuccessfully any of us can cover our inner monsters with a facade of civility. Or something. [I would accept “Fatherhood” as the season’s theme.]
I could go on, but these weren’t meant as Zen koans or as trick questions. Some TV shows do brazen season-long thematic arcs quite well. I’d point to “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” as a fine example of a show that, if you waited long enough, would always find a way to unify the Big Bad, Buffy’s journey and many of the supporting journeys. But most shows, even highly serialized shows, either bury seasonal thematic arcs deep under the surface — it’s something that’s on the board in the writers’ room, but maybe not a literally articulated piece of every episode — or they just don’t bother at all. I’d generously say that “Dexter” fits into the latter category, especially since “identity” has always been the show’s uber-theme, writ so large nothing else would even be necessary.
Well, somebody in the “Dexter” production team decided that this season would be a little different. They decided that the sixth season of “Dexter” was going to be about religion and not just in a casual way. “Religion” is at the heart of the core “Dexter” plotline for this season, but also at the center of the B-story and the C-story this season. It’s been the center of the art/poster campaign and it’s been the center of most on-air promotions.
It’s everywhere.
And it’s excruciating.
“Dexter,” as a series, does so many things so consistently well, but it turns out that bludgeoning viewers with issues of faith and spirituality isn’t one of them. After a lively and appealingly hilarious premiere (airing on Sunday, October 2), “Dexter” goes entirely off the rails with two episodes hobbled by clumsy victims-of-the-week and then crushed with endless repetition of the core theme: Yes, “Dexter.” We get it. This season is about religion, but if it’s not going to be an intelligent or thoughtful treatise on religion, I’d kinda prefer the series return to just being gristly and entertaining, rather than ponderous and dogmatic.
I’m not exactly sure how soon we’re picking up after the events of last season and the departure of Julia Stiles’ Lumen (I’ve resigned myself to the reality that my interpretation of last season’s finale was both far better than what the writers intended and also wrong).
That means that “Dexter” has done what “Dexter” always does: The deck has been reshuffled a little, but the status quo has been restored. Maybe LaGuerta’s in a new job and maybe Matsuka is auditioning new interns and maybe Deb is finding different things to swear about, but all is totally business-as-usual at Miami Metro. And all is business-as-usual for Dexter as well, with all of the regular killing and dumping and occasional nurturing for Baby Harrison.
But Baby Harrison isn’t a baby anymore. He’s walking and talking and he’s ready for pre-school and at Batista’s urging, Dexter and Deb decide Harrison would be best served going to a Catholic pre-school. The shocking catch: Dexter isn’t actually a particularly religious guy.
What does he believe in?
“I suppose I believe in a certain set of principles… A set of rules on how to conduct myself in the world so I don’t get into trouble,” Dexter explains.
And after that moment, we’ve gotten three straight episodes of religious nattering. But “Dexter” has almost nothing to say about religion. So far, Dexter hasn’t even become self-aware enough to realize that Harry’s Code, as he described it to Deb above, is basically the way millions of people would describe their own connection to any system of beliefs, whether religion is a set of rules on how to conduct yourself to stay out of trouble or a set of rules on how to conduct yourself to get into Heaven. It’s annoyingly obvious and I’m terrified that I’m going to watch “Dexter” for 13 episodes and he isn’t going to uncover anything more profound than that.
In lieu of ever moving the bigger story forward — perish the thought the writers ever have to cope with letting Deb in on Dexter’s Secret — “Dexter” has always been extremely smart about injecting exactly enough new blood to keep the entire system from stagnating.
Season 2 brought in Keith Carradine (and Jaime Murray). Season 3 brought in Jimmy Smits. Season 4, probably the show’s finest season to date, brought in John Lithgow. Season 5 introduced Julia Stiles and Jonny Lee Miller. [Sidebar: After protestations from the writers that Season 5 wouldn’t have a Big Bad, Miller’s Jordan Chase was clearly last season’s Big Bad and he was terrific. I don’t understand how Emmy voters remembered Julia Stiles, but ignored Miller.] It’s been a great strategy to reinvigorate the show each year and also to lure big-name actors who relish the chance to drop in for a short cable season in exchange for a likely Emmy nomination.
This is one department in which “Dexter” has never had a misstep.
Until now.
Our big additions this season are Edward James Olmos and Colin Hanks as an erudite religious nutbag and his religious nutbag protegee. Before you get all “How dare you call somebody a religious nutbag?” I’m going to politely retain the right to call Book of Revelations-addicted serial killers with a particular interest in the Rapture “religious nutbags.” The characters do some creepy and disgusting stuff, but through three episodes, it’s hard to view them as being anything other than badly written flip-sides to Dexter’s theological journey. These two guys have exactly enough nuance to be a “Criminal Minds” killer-of-the-week and I don’t mean that as a compliment. The Olmos/Hanks arc is one that I’m already desperately uninterested in and I’m hoping that a bigger dramatic conflict is introduced, shoving those characters to the side.
There are a few new characters who are slightly better already. The Artist Formerly Known As Mos Def is actually very effective as Brother Sam, a former criminal who may or may not be there to prove the redemptive power of faith to Dexter. I’ve always found Mos to be a mumbly, laconic, energy-sucking screen presence, but he’s utterly engaged in this role. Also showing a new side is “Heroes” veteran Brea Grant, playing one of Matsuka’s students, an attractive young lady with a very deep interest in forensics. Also joining the cast, but not until the third episode, is Billy Brown (“Death Row” Reynolds from “Lights Out”) as a new departmental hire.
As I mentioned earlier, the “Dexter” premiere, titled “Those Kinds of Things,” is actually a very good episode. Dexter goes to his high school reunion in an episode that reminded me pleasantly of “Grosse Pointe Blank.” “Dexter” has occasionally lost track of its earlier roots as a dark comedy, but this is probably the show’s funniest episode in years, even if I had some qualms about the kill-of-the-week. It’s a great episode for Michael C. Hall, who gets to delve into goofiness, without ever making Dexter less of a psychopath.
The two subsequent episodes lack the same focus and, unfortunately, lack the same humor. Dexter’s naval-gazing has always worked best when cut with sharp writing and Hall’s trademark deadpan, but facing God, Dexter is too earnest and Hall’s deadpan comes across as flat. They’re two of the weakest “Dexter” episodes in memory, though a couple things happen right at the end of the third episode that could conceivably pay off eventually.
Even if those kernels become something better eventually, I still don’t have a good feeling about the gestating season. I don’t care about Olmos and Hanks and I especially don’t care about whether Dexter decides that Harrison should receive religious instruction. And, as usual, I’m not going to keep watching “Dexter” to find out what’s coming in the continued adventures of LaGuerta, Batista and Quinn.
Frequently Showtime’s trademark drama, “Dexter” suddenly seems destined to spend the fall as that drama you watch to kill time before “Homeland” is on.
“Dexter” premieres at 9 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 2) night.
The success of Breaking Bad broke this show.
I don’t know if one has something to do with the other one, but I recognize that Breaking Bad is knocking out of the park this season (even more than the last 3 ones).
And Dexter had his weak season last year, so this is not a minor issue. Anyway, last season the first 4 episodes were for me pretty weak, but with the introduction of Lumen the season rose from the dead, until that dissapointing finale.
Dexter shows up at his 20th high-school reunion with the intention of confronting the former prom king. Elsewhere, an investigation into a heinous murder with religious overtones leads Dexter to ponder spiritual matters and wonder about his son’s legacy. And an unexpected situation results in Debra becoming a hero.
yeah, dexter is in trouble as a creative force, but unfortunately the 30 something easy entertained crowd still thinks it is groundbreaking. The show needs a game changer; however, it may be too late to save it.
Mark – That’s why I think Deb *needs* to find out. I don’t care if they handle it rightly or wrongly, but that’s the sort of shift that would at least clear out five years of complacency.
But the writers seem terrified by the possibility.
-Daniel
I disagree and think that it may just be time for you to invest in a new show to watch.
Ahh this should help me avoid watching this show. Last season was good overall but those last few episodes were excruciatingly complacent and riddled with plot holes.
Actually Breaking Bad was disappointing this season, Ryan, IMO. I’ll reserve judgement on Dexter until I see it. But I agree about Jonny Lee Miller. He was great. I don’t understand why so many people didn’t like Season 5. I did, especially the final episode, where Deb lets Dexter and Lumen go free. All in all Dexter is brilliant, due in large part to Michael C. Hall. But the writing, the acting, the plotting, the cinematography, even the music/score is fabulous. I sure hope this season measures up. And I hope Jennifer Carpenter, who doesn’t get the credit she deserves, is recognized.
I’m not the Ryan that said that but Breaking Bad has been the opposite of disappointing this year. Also, reasons why the season 5 finale sucked-
*SPOILERS*
1)Dexter steals a car from one crime scene, drives to the camp and crashes, most likely leaving blood in the stolen car. Nobody notices.
2)The big bad is waiting at the crash site to tie Dexter up, doesn’t search him, and fails to notice the giant knife in Dexter’s back pocket
3)Deb comes in, but thankfully can’t see Dexter because of the conveniently placed plastic curtain. Gives them time to cleanup and then calls in backup.
4)Backup arrives and finds the rape site, but no evidence of the bad guy(again they also miss the stolen car wrecked 500 ft down the road. They decide to close the case anyway
5)Dexter sees that Quin and Deb are in love, screws up the blood work on Quin’s shoe. The department decides to forget the dozen calls Quin made to Robocop as he was dying.
6)It wasn’t in the finale, but the show also thought about having a Spanish death cult storyline that amounted to nothing. Also episodes revolving around La Guerta’s bank account?
I’ve actually seen the premiere and think you’re drastically overstating its quality Dan. If the next two are appreciably worse, not sure I should bother continuing on with the show. I mean, enough is enough. Since the end of season two, as strong as the guest stars have been, it just feels way, way too much like wheel spinning. Sure there have been some standout moments and glimmers of great potential, but they’ve all amounted to basically nothing. And this will year four of that.
Now going up against both Boardwalk Empire and, in a couple of weeks, The Walking Dead, think I’ll just be reading recaps until there’s a legitimate shakeup.
Nick – I didn’t love the premiere, but it made me laugh a lot. It wasn’t Good Suspense “Dexter,” but I thought it was a very good version of its type of episode. The next two episodes were, indeed, just bad…
-Daniel
I didn’t think the premiere was amazing either, but it did remind of the earlier seasons of the show, which is a good thing. I would also have to agree that the Edward James Olmos/Colin Hanks storyline was the least interesting part of the episode, so I’m not surprised that it just gets worse from there.
A talented lead isn’t enough to outweigh the plot-rehashing, the general formulaic structure and the ridiculous, thinly written characters uttering what are some of the worst lines I’ve ever heard on a supposed high quality premium cable Drama.
At this point it is not much different from some of the lighter network fare if you take away the violence, the cursing and the nudity. Being on a premium cable channel offers much more advantages than that. Shame that Showtime doesn’t care as long as it continues to be their cash cow.
Looks like with Homeland they might redeem themselves a little, though.
Too bad ‘Dexter’ wasn’t made in England where the producers knew when to call it quits on a series. Sometimes too much of a thing isn’t necessarily good like six seasons of ‘Dexter’. I think this show ended after season two.
That’s ridiculous. It’s been six seasons already because of its success. Why stop when everything is going so well. That’s pathetic.
There is an important difference between being a commercial success, and an artistic success. Dexter is an unqualified commercial success, which is why it has been on the air for six seasons. But it is certainly worth discussion about its artistic success, especially in light of the disappointing beginning to this season and the attachment to the status quo. Its going well commercially, but that doesn’t mean the show is “going well”.
How has this season been a disappointment? It’s been two episodes. That’s not even enough time to judge.
I agree with Lisa, its only been two episodes so far. While , infact, i am a little dissapointed at how things are going compared to previous seasons, im not drastically giving up on the show because you know theres always a twist or turn around when it comes to dexter. And dexter not being an artistic success? Name another television series that ultimatly has its viewers rooting for a sadistic serial killer. I think all seasons of dexter have been phenominal ( not including 3 because i found season 3 to be awful ), and i think this season has some promise. Although the colin hanks/Edward James Olmos duo seem lackluster and boring, but we shall see i guess.
ive always found that dexter starts slow, even season 4, in my opinion, did not really pick up until the end of episode 4 and on. I’ve seen episode 1 and very much enjoyed it, more than almost anything in early 5 so will “keep the faith” so to speak if the next two are weak
i would have preferred they kill the character in a blaze of glory or tragedy (like Jame Doakes) than have the show go on like this
I think Season five was the best season EVER.. So it’s hard to come back from that. But not many reviewers (or commentators ahem) seem to agree with me on that. I think it’s premature to judge Dexter as weak. And saying it’s not as good as homeland?! Yeah right! Even if you feel it’s hammering a subject too much, Dexter being “weak” is still one of the strongest shows out there… And I know you have to give your opinion but I want there to be more seasons of this show. Breaking Bad? Homeland? Dexter blows them out of the park. I’m VERY curious to see his and Deb relationship go further.. I’d love to see Dexter’s dad tell him what to do with Deb! Priceless. (Notice how he never talks to Dexter when Deb is around, or even really mentions Deb at all?)
I thought season five was excellent as well, DewDropVelvet. People talk so highly of season four, but I feel that aside from the excellent work of Lithgow, it was only average (for Dexter, still better than most of the rest). For one, I loved Hall’s chemistry with Stiles, and seeing how Dexter worked with a true partner who slowed him down in some ways, but helped him grow in others.
Okay, so, I watched episode 2 which this review claimed was weaker than episode one.. and I’m coming back to comment again here to say I liked it way better than the episode this one reviewed. It was thrilling to watchin Dexter’s relationship with his son, and his meeting Sam.. and not fully understanding.. just having a sort of social inability to give anybody instant credit.. And then Deb becoming promoted.. I see so much for this season. I’m excited!!! And thank you Valenciapil Grim for your comment.. I’m glad I’m not the only one who enjoyed the arc of the story and Stiles and Halls tender understanding of each other.
I still find it entertaining.
I loved season sixth’s premier, and I’m excited to see the show return to it’s usual format. I didn’t dislike season five but found that, there were too many story arch’s going on.
loved season sixth’s premier and I look forward too the rest of the season. I’m excited to see that the show has returned to it’s usual format, and disagree with the critics review. Each season has had a major theme and the fact that the critic would compare Buffy? to Dexter tells me just how old this so-called critic really is. And to the commenter below who feels if your 30+ and still enjoy Dexter? Yes I do, and my comment to you is, Dexter is a psychological thriller a show that requires some actual thought, so maybe if you have a issue concentrating then you should try re-watching reruns of Buffy.
Nice, the person saying MCH should have died, there are some mean people out there. A lot of dislike for the show. I have been a Dexter fan from Day 1 and although I thought the premiere was a little over-stacked with two much: the two paramedics, the shooting at the bar–it was good and I think the religious undertones that are surfacing could be interesting–hopefully not offensive too much-Catholic here, but think Dexter and faith searching has an interesting feel to it. And Olmos and Hanks, they could be good too.
I’m done with Dexter. I’ll keep my eyes open in case things turn around. In the mean time, no more wasted time on this tired, formulaic show.
Season 1 – brilliant. Gripping, good humor, fresh for TV.
Season 2 – solid and enjoyable.
Season 3 – we can forgive and appreciate the effort. By this point, the repetition is getting a touch old, but coming off two great seasons means it deserves a second chance.
Season 4 – fantastic (mostly). Very compelling tension. Draw-dropping final couple of episodes.
Season 5 – tons of potential, but… reverted to the easy kill-of-the-week and big bad guy for the season. Dexter wins in the end. Lumen walks away. Deb doesn’t find out. Tons and tons of improbabilities and loose threads. Yawn. Could have explored Dexter’s inability to cope for more than 1/3 of an episode (talking of season premiere), but that would be difficult and shake up the formula. Likewise with Deb or anybody else.
Season 6 – three episodes in and this is pretty awful stuff. A random kill (we get it), religion (WE GET IT), a couple boring bad guys (?) and some other stuff. The premise so far could be tolerable, but the execution and just stagnation the show has achieved is gut-wrenching.
Doesn’t help when you come off of 4 seasons of Breaking Bad where each season progressively gets better and better (much of season 4 was as good as it gets on TV). Homeland is also showing itself to be invigorating and quality. Dexter has been good, but it is just getting too complacent, and it doesn’t make for good viewing.
I haven’t gotten to the third ep yet, but so far, this season is not looking too good. The religion angle is a huge misstep, and will turn many viewers off. It’s turning me off big time. What the hell were they thinking?
Colin Hanks seems like a huge a casting mistake, and the usually always good James Edwards Almos seems out of place. On track to be the worst villains this show has ever put on screen.
Dan, I’m totally with you, as are many, Deb needs to find out. It’ll give this show new life.
I disagree with you regarding season 4, my least fav season by far (I thought season 5 was much, much better). It’s looking like this season will be the worst yet.
A damn shame as the early seasons of Dexter was some damn good television. This show has run of out ideas.
Looks like I missed a few good seasons of Dexter. i stopped watching after season 2 and now I see that the fans are calling this weak. I actually enjoy these episodes. Dexter is getting confused. He’s looking clumsy and has now lost someone that he actually liked in Brother Sam. Sam really got to Dexter by not being a cold blooded killer. Then, he was ready to let Sam’s murderer go, until the stupid idiot started laughing. This drama here is really good. You can feel a showdown coming between Michael C. Hall and Edward James! I can’t wait for that. Now if that doesn’t work into a payoff, then I’ll be disappointed, but so far, I love the build up. They have to keep it going up and up though, or they’ll lose out fast. Let’s see what happens.