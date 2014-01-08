TV shows to watch in 2014

(CBR) Out with the old, in with the new, and on with the show! The first full week of 2014 is upon us, and there”s no better time than now to look ahead at what the big and small screens have in store for the coming year.

Before we head to the theaters to talk about 2014 in film, let”s focus on what”s right in front of us in our own living rooms. From Marvel and DC”s television plans to the return of fan favorites like “24” and “Game of Thrones”, here”s what you need to know about the small screen in 2014.