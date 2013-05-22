‘Twilight’ dominates Teen Choice Awards nominations

“The Twilight Saga” isn’t over just quite yet.

The teen fantasy-romance fantasy franchise once again dominates the nominations for the upcoming Teen Choice Awards, with seven mentions.

The Awards will honor everything under the pop culture sun, from movies, TV, music, sports and “hotties/”

Other movies with multiple nominations includes “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Iron Man 3,” and “The Great Gatsby.” On the TV side, “Gossip Girl,” “Revenge” and “The Vampire Diaries” are among the most mentioned, while the music categories were ruled by the likes of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez (nominated for Choice Female Artist, best fashion and best smile).

The winners will be announced during a two-hour event airing live Sunday, August 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.