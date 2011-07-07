‘Twilight’ favorite Rachelle Lefevre joins CBS’ ‘A Gifted Man’

Rachelle Lefevre has joined the cast of CBS’ “A Gifted Man,” taking on a regular role in the Friday night medical drama.

According to TVLine.com , Lefevre will play a doctor at the salt-of-the-Earth medical clinic where Patrick Wilson’s famed neurosurgeon begins spending a lot of time after receiving ghostly visitations from his ex-wife.

“A Gifted Man” will premiere on September 23 on CBS.

This is a quick bounce-back for Lefevre after the cancelation of her ABC drama “Off the Map” and NBC’s decision not to move forward on her drama pilot “The Casting.” Her other TV credits include “The Deep End,” “What About Brian” and “Life on a Stick.”

On the big screen, Lefevre is best known for appearing in the first two “Twilight Saga” films as vicious vamp Victoria, before being replaced by Bryce Dallas Howard in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.” She was most recently seen in “Barney’s Version” and “Casino Jack.”