‘Twilight,’ ‘Gifted Man’ star joins CBS’ ‘Applebaum’

Former “Twilight” franchise star and current “A Gifted Man” co-star Rachelle Lefevre has landed a CBS pilot lead.
While the future of “A Gifted Man” is up in the air, Lefevre will play the title role in “Applebaum,” based on Ayelet Waldman’s “Mommy Track Mysteries,” according to Deadline.com.
The “Applebaum” pilot will be directed by Chris Columbus and will feature Lefevre as a public defender who becomes a stay-at-home mom and decides to become a private investigator to liven up her life.
“Applebaum” will be in second position to “A Gifted Man,” which drew a reasonable audience of Friday nights for CBS, but failed to stir up any interest among younger viewers.
Lefevre was in a similar position last year, when she did the pilot “Reconstruction” in second position to ABC’s “Off the Map.” In that case, ABC cancelled the established show and the pilot didn’t go forward, leading her to “A Gifted Man.”
While her other TV credits include “Swingtown,” “What About Brian” and “Life on a Stick,” Lefevre is better known to more viewers from her turn as Victoria in the first two “Twilight” films.
I likeed A Gifted Man I hope the producers bring it back. Great show. Loved it.
Me too–some of the best writing and acting out there! The Producers should give it more time–it’s on Fri. nights for crying out loud!
Keep the show. Not everything on TV has to ‘draw’ young viewers……………who has the money to spend on what is being advertised. Not the teens!
I’m skeptical on both of these. A Gifted Man was either boring script-reading or unbearable glurge, and Applebaum sounds like next year’s Unforgettable (assuming it gets picked up).
But hey, at least Rachelle LeFerve is hot in the face area. Hopefully, she has a cocktail-dress worthy body – and one that actually gets utilized, no less…[lol]
Another good show going because producers feel it is not bringing in viewers.
I liked this show. Try another night. Final episode excellent.