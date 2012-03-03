‘Twilight,’ ‘Gifted Man’ star joins CBS’ ‘Applebaum’

#Twilight
03.03.12 6 years ago 6 Comments
Former “Twilight” franchise star and current “A Gifted Man” co-star Rachelle Lefevre has landed a CBS pilot lead.
 
While the future of “A Gifted Man” is up in the air, Lefevre will play the title role in “Applebaum,” based on Ayelet Waldman’s “Mommy Track Mysteries,” according to Deadline.com
 
The “Applebaum” pilot will be directed by Chris Columbus and will feature Lefevre as a public defender who becomes a stay-at-home mom and decides to become a private investigator to liven up her life.
 
“Applebaum” will be in second position to “A Gifted Man,” which drew a reasonable audience of Friday nights for CBS, but failed to stir up any interest among younger viewers.
 
Lefevre was in a similar position last year, when she did the pilot “Reconstruction” in second position to ABC’s “Off the Map.” In that case, ABC cancelled the established show and the pilot didn’t go forward, leading her to “A Gifted Man.”
 
While her other TV credits include “Swingtown,” “What About Brian” and “Life on a Stick,” Lefevre is better known to more viewers from her turn as Victoria in the first two “Twilight” films.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twilight
TAGSA Gifted ManApplebaumCBSPILOT SEASONpilotsRACHELLE LEFEVRETwilight

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP