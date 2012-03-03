‘Twilight,’ ‘Gifted Man’ star joins CBS’ ‘Applebaum’

Former “Twilight” franchise star and current “A Gifted Man” co-star Rachelle Lefevre has landed a CBS pilot lead.

While the future of “A Gifted Man” is up in the air, Lefevre will play the title role in “Applebaum,” based on Ayelet Waldman’s “Mommy Track Mysteries,” according to Deadline.com

The “Applebaum” pilot will be directed by Chris Columbus and will feature Lefevre as a public defender who becomes a stay-at-home mom and decides to become a private investigator to liven up her life.

“Applebaum” will be in second position to “A Gifted Man,” which drew a reasonable audience of Friday nights for CBS, but failed to stir up any interest among younger viewers.

Lefevre was in a similar position last year, when she did the pilot “Reconstruction” in second position to ABC’s “Off the Map.” In that case, ABC cancelled the established show and the pilot didn’t go forward, leading her to “A Gifted Man.”

While her other TV credits include “Swingtown,” “What About Brian” and “Life on a Stick,” Lefevre is better known to more viewers from her turn as Victoria in the first two “Twilight” films.