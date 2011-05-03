‘Eclipse,’ ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Inception’ dominate MTV Movie Awards nominees

The nominees are in for the 20th annual 2011 MTV Movies Awards, and there’s no surprise that mega-hits like “Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” and “Inception” are up for multiple trophies. Those three films join “Black Swan” and “The Social Network” in the Best Movie category.

Among this year’s typically non-traditional categories are awards for Best Scared as Sh*t Performance, and Best Jaw-dropping Moment.

Biggest Badass Star includes two kids (Jaden Smith, “The Karate Kid” and Chloe Grace Moretz for “Kick-Ass”), but no Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, or any cast member of “The Expendables.”

And it’s safe to say that this will be the first, and last, time that Mickey Rourke and Leighton Meester are competing against each other for the same award.

And, with the polls now open, you can vote here for your choice in each category. Do you prefer the innocent kiss in “Inception,” the “Twilight” smooches or the lusty shenanigans of Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman in “Black Swan”? Long live democracy!

Hosted by Jason Sudeikis (“Hall Pass,” the upcoming “Horrible Bosses”), the show airs live Sunday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET, from the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Calif.

Here’s a complete list of the nominees:

Best Movie

“Black Swan”

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”

“Inception”

“The Social Network”

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Best Female Performance

Emma Stone, “Easy A”

Emma Watson, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”

Jennifer Aniston, “Just Go With It”

Kristen Stewart, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”

Best Male Performance

Daniel Radcliffe, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”

Jesse Eisenberg, “The Social Network”

Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Taylor Lautner, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Zac Efron, “Charlie St. Cloud”

Best Breakout Star

Andrew Garfield , “The Social Network”

Chloë Grace Moretz, “Kick-Ass”

Hailee Steinfeld, “True Grit”

Jay Chou, “The Green Hornet”

Olivia Wilde, “TRON: Legacy”

Xavier Samuel, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”



Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler, “Just Go With It”

Ashton Kutcher, “No Strings Attached”

Emma Stone, “Easy A”

Russell Brand, “Get Him to the Greek”

Zach Galifianakis, “Due Date”

Best Line From A Movie (New Category)

Alexys Nycole Sanchez, “Grown Ups”: “I want to get chocolate wasted.”

Amanda Bynes and Emma Stone, “Easy A”: Amanda Bynes: “There is a higher power that will judge you for your indecency.” Emma Stone: “Tom Cruise?”

Jesse Eisenberg, “The Social Network”: “If you guys were the inventors of Facebook, you’d have invented Facebook.”

Justin Timberlake and Andrew Garfield, “The Social Network”: Justin Timberlake: “… A million dollars isn’t cool. You know what’s cool?” Andrew Garfield: “A billion dollars. And that shut everybody up.”

Tom Hardy, “Inception”: “You mustn’t be afraid to dream a little bigger darling.”

Best Villain

Christoph Waltz, “The Green Hornet”

Leighton Meester, “The Roommate”

Mickey Rourke, “Iron Man 2”

Ned Beatty, “Toy Story 3”

Tom Felton, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”



Best Fight

Amy Adams vs. The Sisters, “The Fighter”

Chloë Grace Moretz vs. Mark Strong, “Kick-Ass”

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint vs. Death Eaters, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt vs. Hallway Attacker, “Inception”

Robert Pattinson vs. Bryce Dallas Howard and Xavier Samuel, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”



Best Kiss

Ellen Page and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “Inception”

Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis, “Black Swan”

Best Jaw-Dropping Moment

James Franco, “127 Hours,” Cuts Off His Arm

Justin Bieber, “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never,” Performance Spectacular

Leonardo DiCaprio and Ellen Page, “Inception,” Paris Café Scene

Natalie Portman, “Black Swan,” Mutilation: Pulls the Skin off Her Finger

Steve-O, “Jackass 3D,” Port-A-Potty Bungee Stunt

Best Scared-As-Sh*t Performance

Ashley Bell, “The Last Exorcism”

Ellen Page, “Inception”

Jessica Szohr, “Piranha 3D”

Minka Kelly, “The Roommate”

Ryan Reynolds, “Buried”

Biggest Badass Star

Alex Pettyfer, “I Am Number Four”

Chloë Grace Moretz, “Kick-Ass”

Jaden Smith, “The Karate Kid”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “Inception”

Robert Downey Jr., “Iron Man 2”