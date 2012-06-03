‘Twilight Saga’ and ‘Hunger Games’ stars hit MTV Move Awards red carpet

Actors and scenes from “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1” and “The Hunger Games” took home the majority of the awards at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards, so it makes sense that some of those franchises’ biggest actors hit the red carpet at the show in Los Angeles.

“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart, co-star Nikki Reed, “The Hunger Games” actors Elizabeth Banks, Alexander Ludwig and Josh Hutcherson and more were on hand, sporting a mix of outfits and enthusiasm for the event. Check out what they wore — and, sometimes, who they brought — in photos below.