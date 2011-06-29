‘Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ leads Teen Choice Award nominations

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that the first wave of the Teen Choice Award nominees announced today were dominated by “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” “Glee” and Justin Bieber.

Unleashing a lengthy list of categories — enough to rival the Olympics — the Teen Choice Awards seem to be honoring just about every popular movie, TV show and musical artist of the past year.

The movie categories belong to mega-hits like “Fast Five,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Eclipse,” whose Robert Pattinson is also nominated for “Water For Elephants.” Interestingly, “Hangover Part II” was snubbed in the comedy category (good news for “Little Fockers”!), but received multiple noms in acting categories, including acknowledgment of Ed Helms’ onscreen hissy fit. The horror category is made up entirely of sequels and/or remakes.

“Glee,” “Bones,” “Gossip Girl” and “Vampire Diaries,” and “Wizards of Waverly Place” star Selena Gomez all cleaned up nicely in the TV section, where “American Idol” and “The Voice” will go head-to-head in two categories. Bieber even got a nod in TV land as well, for his villainous turn on “CSI.”

In music, Bieber, Lady Gaga, Cee Lo Green, Taylor Swift and Adele all received numerous nods. Bieber gets the dubious honor of being considered Best Male Artist, Male Hottie and Choice Twit — competing in that category against Ashton Kutcher, Demi Lovato and more. Teens can be so fickle.

Teen idols have never just been actual teenagers, but it’s still amusing to see such middle-aged “teen idols” as Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Carla Cugino, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and even Ian McShane on the list.

Look for some of these stars and more when the two-hour awards show airs live Sunday, August 7 at 8:00 pm ET live (tape-delayed for PT) on FOX.

Fans ages 13-19 can vote once a day per each category at the Teen Choice Awards site. The show’s performers, presenters and additional nominees (!) will be announced soon.

Here’s the list of nominees:

MOVIES

Choice Movie: Action

“Fast Five”

“Faster”

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

“The Tourist”

“Unstoppable”



Choice Movie Actor: Action

Michael Cera, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

Johnny Depp, “The Tourist”

Vin Diesel, “Fast Five”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fast Five”

Paul Walker, “Fast Five”



Choice Movie Actress: Action

Jordana Brewster, “Fast Five”

Rosario Dawson, “Unstoppable”

Carla Gugino, “Faster”

Angelina Jolie, “The Tourist”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”



Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”

“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

“Super 8”

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

“X-Men: First Class”



Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Johnny Depp, “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

Taylor Lautner, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”

Ryan Reynolds, “Green Lantern”



Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Penelope Cruz, “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

Elle Fanning, “Super 8”

Blake Lively, “Green Lantern”

Kristen Stewart, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Emma Watson, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”



Choice Movie: Drama

“Black Swan”

“Limitless”

“The Roommate”

“Soul Surfer”

“Water for Elephants”



Choice Movie Actor: Drama

Bradley Cooper, “Limitless”

Jesse Eisenberg, “The Social Network”

Cam Gigandet, “The Roommate”

Shia LaBeouf, “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps”

Robert Pattinson, “Water for Elephants”



Choice Movie Actress: Drama

Minka Kelly, “The Roommate”

Leighton Meester, “Country Strong”

Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”

AnnaSophia Robb, “Soul Surfer”

Reese Witherspoon, “Water for Elephants”



Choice Movie: Romantic Comedy

“Easy A”

“Just Go With It”

“Life As We Know It”

“No Strings Attached”

“Something Borrowed”



Choice Movie Actor: Romantic Comedy

Penn Badgley, “Easy A”

Josh Duhamel, “Life as We Know It”

John Krasinski, “Something Borrowed”

Ashton Kutcher, “No Strings Attached”

Adam Sandler, “Just Go With It”



Choice Movie Actress: Romantic Comedy

Jennifer Aniston, “Just Go With It”

Ginnifer Goodwin, “Something Borrowed”

Natalie Portman, “No Strings Attached”

Emma Roberts, “The Art of Getting By”

Emma Stone, “Easy A”



Choice Movie: Comedy

“Bad Teacher”

“Bridesmaids”

“Due Date”

“Little Fockers”

“The Other Guys”



Choice Movie Actor: Comedy

Russell Brand, “Arthur”

Will Ferrell, “The Other Guys”

Zach Galifianakis, “Due Date” / “The Hangover Part II”

Ed Helms, “The Hangover Part II”

Justin Timberlake, “Bad Teacher”



Choice Movie Actress: Comedy

Cameron Diaz, “Bad Teacher”

Anna Faris, “Take Me Home Tonight”

Eva Mendes, “The Other Guys”

Maya Rudolph, “Bridesmaids”

Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids”



Choice Movie: Horror

“Let Me In”

“Paranormal Activity 2”

“Piranha 3D: The Sequel”

“Saw 3D: The Final Chapter”

“Scream 4”



Choice Animated Movie: Voice

Jack Black, “Kung Fu Panda 2”

Johnny Depp, “Rango”

Anne Hathaway, “Rio”

Zachary Levi, “Tangled”

Justin Timberlake, “Yogi Bear”



Choice Movie: Chemistry

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, “The Other Guys”

Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis and Bradley Cooper, “The Hangover Part II”

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, “Just Go With It”

The “Super 8” Crew, “Super 8”

The First Class, “X-Men: First Class”



Choice Movie: Liplock

Vanessa Hudgens and Alex Pettyfer, “Beastly”

Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”

Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”



Choice Movie: Hissy Fit

The Alien, “Super 8”

Ed Helms, “The Hangover Part II”

Robert Downey Jr., “Due Date”

Mark Wahlberg, “The Other Guys”

Kristin Wiig, “Bridesmaids”



Choice Movie: Villain

Kevin Bacon, “X-Men: First Class”

Tom Felton, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”

Bryce Dallas Howard, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Ian McShane, “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

Leighton Meester, “The Roommate”



Choice Movie: Male Scene Stealer

Riley Griffiths, “Super 8”

Andrew Garfield, “The Social Network”

Ken Jeong, “The Hangover Part II”

Kellan Lutz, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Justin Timberlake, “The Social Network”



Choice Movie: Female Scene Stealer

Ashley Greene, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

Mila Kunis, “Black Swan”

Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

Alyson Michalka, “The Roommate” / “Easy A”

Crystal the Monkey, “The Hangover Part II”



TELEVISION

Choice TV Show: Drama

“Bones”

“Gossip Girl”

“House”

“Make It or Break It”

“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”



Choice TV Actor: Drama

Penn Badgley, “Gossip Girl”

David Boreanaz, “Bones”

Chace Crawford, “Gossip Girl”

Daren Kagasoff, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”

Hugh Laurie, “House”



Choice TV Actress: Drama

Emily Deschanel, “Bones”

Blake Lively, “Gossip Girl”

Josie Loren, “Make It or Break It”

Olivia Wilde, “House”

Shailene Woodley, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”



Choice TV Show: Fantasy/Sci-Fi

“Fringe”

“Smallville”

“Supernatural”

“Teen Wolf”

“The Vampire Diaries”



Choice TV Actor: Fantasy/Sci-Fi

Joshua Jackson, “Fringe”

Jared Padalecki, “Supernatural”

Ian Somerhalder, “The Vampire Diaries”

Tom Welling, “Smallville”

Paul Wesley, “The Vampire Diaries”



Choice TV Actress: Fantasy/Sci-Fi

Nina Dobrev, “The Vampire Diaries”

Erica Durance, “Smallville”

Anna Paquin, “True Blood”

Crystal Reed, “Teen Wolf”

Anna Torv, “Fringe”



Choice TV Show: Action

“Burn Notice”

“Chuck”

“Hawaii Five-O”

“NCIS: Los Angeles”

“Nikita”



Choice TV Actor: Action

Jeffrey Donovan, “Burn Notice”

Daniel Dae Kim, “Hawaii Five-O”

Zachary Levi, “Chuck”

LL Cool J, “NCIS: Los Angeles”

Shane West, “Nikita”



Choice TV Actress: Action

Lyndsy Fonseca, “Nikita”

Linda Hunt, “NCIS: Los Angeles”

Grace Park, “Hawaii Five-O”

Maggie Q, “Nikita”

Yvonne Strahovski, “Chuck”



Choice TV Show: Comedy

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Glee”

“iCarly”

“Modern Family”

“Wizards of Waverly Place”



Choice TV Actor: Comedy

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Steve Carell, “The Office”

John Krasinski, “The Office”

Cory Monteith, “Glee”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”



Choice TV Actress: Comedy

Miranda Cosgrove, “iCarly”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Big Bang Theory”

Miley Cyrus, “Hannah Montana”

Selena Gomez, “Wizards of Waverly Place”

Demi Lovato, “Sonny with a Chance”



Choice TV: Animated Show

“American Dad”

“Bob”s Burgers”

“The Cleveland Show”

“Family Guy”

“The Simpsons”



Choice TV: Personality

Christina Aguilera, “The Voice”

Tyra Banks, “America”s Next Top Model”

Adam Levine, “The Voice”

Jennifer Lopez, “American Idol”

Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol”



Choice TV: Reality Competition Show

“American Idol”

“America”s Best Dance Crew”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“The Voice”

“Wipeout”



Choice TV: Reality Show

“Jersey Shore”

“Khloe & Lamar”

“Kourtney & Kim Take New York”

“The Real World: Las Vegas”

“Secret Millionaire”



Choice TV: Male Reality/Variety Star

Paul “Pauly D” Del Vecchio, “Jersey Shore”

Rob Dyrdek, “Fantasy Factory”

Lamar Odom, “Khloe & Lamar”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “Jersey Shore”

Brad Womack, “The Bachelor”



Choice TV: Female Reality/Variety Star

Laurieann Gibson, “The Dance Scene”

Chelsea Handler, “After Lately”

The Kardashians, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

Audrina Patridge, “Audrina”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, “Jersey Shore”



Choice TV: Villain

Justin Bieber, “CSI”

Jane Lynch, “Glee”

Seth MacFarlane (as Stewie Griffin), “Family Guy”

Joseph Morgan, “The Vampire Diaries”

Ed Westwick, “Gossip Girl”



Choice TV: Female Scene Stealer

Dianna Agron, “Glee”

Katerina Graham, “The Vampire Diaries”

Jennette McCurdy, “iCarly”

Amber Riley, “Glee”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”



Choice TV: Male Scene Stealer

Chris Colfer, “Glee”

Rico Rodriguez, “Modern Family”

Mark Salling, “Glee”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”

Michael Trevino, “The Vampire Diaries”



MUSIC



Choice Music: Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Jason Derülo

Cee Lo Green

Enrique Iglesias

Bruno Mars



Choice Music: Female Artist

Adele

Lady Gaga

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Taylor Swift



Choice Music: Group

The Black Eyed Peas

Far East Movement

“Glee” Cast

Selena Gomez & The Scene

The Script



Choice Music: R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Eminem

Lupe Fiasco

Nicki Minaj

Pitbull

Kanye West



Choice Music: Rock Group

30 Seconds to Mars

Foo Fighters

Linkin Park

OneRepublic

Paramore



Choice Music: Rock Track

“Rope,” Foo Fighters

“Waiting for the End,” Linkin Park

“Sing,” My Chemical Romance

“Good Life,” OneRepublic

“Monster,” Paramore



Choice Music: R&B/Hip-Hop Track

“Run the World (Girls),” Beyoncé

“Just Can”t Get Enough,” The Black Eyed Peas

“Don”t Wanna Go Home,” Jason Derülo

“I Need a Doctor,” Dr. Dre featuring Eminem and Skylar Grey

“All of the Lights,” Kanye West



Choice Music: Single

“The Time (Dirty Bit),” The Black Eyed Peas

“Who Says,” Selena Gomez & The Scene

“Born This Way,” Lady Gaga

“Firework,” Katy Perry

“Give Me Everything,” Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo



Choice Music: Male Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Brad Paisley

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban



Choice Music: Female Country Artist

Miranda Lambert

Jennette McCurdy

Kellie Pickler

Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood



Choice Music: Country Single

“If I Die Young,” The Band Perry

“Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” Luke Bryan

“Just a Kiss,” Lady Antebellum

“Honey Bee,” Blake Shelton

“Mean,” Taylor Swift



Choice Music: Country Group

Lady Antebellum

The Band Perry

Rascal Flatts

Steel Magnolia

Little Big Town



Choice Music: Love Song

“Come Down with Love,” Allstar Weekend

“Love You Like a Love Song,” Selena Gomez

“Just the Way You Are,” Bruno Mars

“Teenage Dream,” Katy Perry

“Mine,” Taylor Swift



Choice Break-Up Song

“Rolling in the Deep,” Adele

“Forget You,” Cee Lo Green

“See No More,” Joe Jonas

“Grenade,” Bruno Mars

“Back to December,” Taylor Swift



Choice Red Carpet Fashion Icon: Female

Miley Cyrus

Vanessa Hudgens

Lady Gaga

Jennifer Lopez

Taylor Swift



Choice Red Carpet Fashion Icon: Male

Justin Bieber

Chris Colfer

Zac Efron

Jaden Smith

Justin Timberlake



Choice Male Hottie

Justin Bieber

Joe Jonas

Taylor Lautner

Robert Pattinson

Ian Somerhalder



Choice Female Hottie

Nina Dobrev

Selena Gomez

Kim Kardashian

Minka Kelly

Mila Kunis



SPORTS

Choice Athlete: Male

Jon Jones (Mixed Martial Arts)

Dirk Nowitzki (Basketball)

Manny Pacquiao (Boxing)

Albert Pujols (Baseball)

Shaun White (Snowboarding/Skateboarding/Surfing)



Choice Athlete: Female

Shawn Johnson (Gymnastics)

Danica Patrick (Auto Racing)

Maria Sharapova (Tennis)

Lindsey Vonn (Ski Racing)

Serena Williams (Tennis)



OTHER

Choice Comedian

Ellen DeGeneres

Jimmy Fallon

George Lopez

Andy Samberg

Daniel Tosh



Choice Twit

Justin Bieber

Ellen DeGeneres

Ashton Kutcher

Demi Lovato

Homer Simpson

