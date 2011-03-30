‘Twilight’ scribe, Paramount team to adapt sci-fi novel ‘Earthseed’

03.30.11 7 years ago

Paramount has optioned the novel “Earthseed” to be produced and adapted by “Twilight” scripter Melissa Rosenberg.

If the first film clicks with audiences, Paramount could have a potential franchise on its hands. The futuristic 1983 Pamela Sargent novel, about teenage space-orphans, is the first book in a trilogy that also includes “Farseed” (2007) and last year’s “Seed Seeker.”
 
“‘Earthseed’ is an incredibly compelling world and I’m excited to dive into it,” said Rosenberg in a press release. “The film”s premise easily lends itself to an exciting franchise with plenty of room for invention and humor. I”m drawn to complex female characters in compelling high concept stories, and this is the perfect first movie for me to produce under my Tall Girls Productions banner.”

“Ever since I was a kid, it”s been a goal of mine to see ‘Earthseed’ get to the screen in an awesome way,” said Paramount’s Adam Goodman in a press releases. “To have Melissa Rosenberg and her Tall Girls company writing and producing this material is truly a dream. There is no better voice for this material, in fact I just want to see the movie now!!!”

In addition to the “Twilight” film series, Rosenberg was head writer/producer on Showtime’s “Dexter,” and is currently rebooting the “Highlander” at Summit Entertainment.

