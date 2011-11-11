‘Twilight’ star Ashley Greene to guest on ABC drama ‘Pan Am’

“Twilight Saga” co-star Ashley Greene is ready to fly the friendly skies. The actress has landed a guest starring role on “Pan Am.”

According to EW, he actress will play a rookie who shares a romantic past with the crew’s first officer, Ted (Michael Mosley) on a three-episode story arc of the ABC drama, also starring Christina Ricci and Margot Robbie.

The first episode of Greene’s, entitled “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, will air December 4.

Best known for playing Alice Cullen in the “Twilight” films, Greene will next be seen in the comedy “LOL: Laughing Out Loud.”

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1” opens next week on November 18.