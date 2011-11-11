‘Twilight’ star Ashley Greene to guest on ABC drama ‘Pan Am’

#Twilight
11.11.11 7 years ago

“Twilight Saga” co-star Ashley Greene is ready to fly the friendly skies. The actress has landed a guest starring role on “Pan Am.”

According to EW, he actress will play a rookie who shares a romantic past with the crew’s first officer, Ted (Michael Mosley) on a three-episode story arc of the ABC drama, also starring Christina Ricci and Margot Robbie.

The first episode of Greene’s, entitled “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, will air December 4.

Best known for playing Alice Cullen in the “Twilight” films, Greene will next be seen in the comedy “LOL: Laughing Out Loud.”

 “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1” opens next week on November 18.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twilight
TAGSASHLEY GREENEBREAKING DAWNPAN AMTwilight

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP