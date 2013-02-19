‘Twilight’ veteran Rachelle Lefevre goes ‘Under the Dome’ for CBS

Rounding out casting for its big summer event series, CBS has added Rachelle Lefevre to the Stephen King adaptation “Under the Dome.”

According to a variety of media reporters — we’ll credit EW.com on this one — LeFevre has been cast as what is being called the female lead in “Under the Dome.”

LeFevre’s character is Julia, an investigative reporter and new arrival in Chester Mills, a sleepy New England town that finds itself trapped under a mysterious transparent dome. Julia takes an interest in Mike Vogel’s character, an army veteran.

It sounds as if the CBS incarnation, adapted by Brian K. Vaughan, is taking some liberties with the characters from King’s novel, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Lefevre joins Vogel, Dean Norris, Jolene Purdy, Nicholas Strong, Britt Robertson, Alex Kotch and Natalie Martinez in the ensemble cast.

Best known, at least in some circles, for being recast as Victoria after the first two “Twilight” films, Lefevre’s vast resume of TV credits includes “Life on a Stick,” “What About Brian,” “The Deep End,” “Off the Map” and “A Gifted Man.”

CBS has set “Under the Dome” for a June 24 premiere.