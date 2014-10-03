“Twin Peaks” creators spark rumors of a reboot

David Lynch and Mark Frost simultaneously tweeted “#damngoodcoffee” clues this morning.

Melissa Rivers may sue the doctor suspected of causing Joan Rivers” death

Dr. Gwen Korovin, who unscheduled biopsy, is still seeing patients after last month”s accident.

Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddlesteon team for John le Carre's “The Night Manager”

Laurie is set to return to TV in the BBC drama about a British soldier turned luxurious hotel night auditor.

HBO releases the full trailer for “The Newsroom”

Season 3 will tackle the Boston Marathon bombing, among other news events.

“Community” could return Jan. 27

Dan Harmon says that date has been “bandied about” for “Community's” Yahoo debut.

CW orders “First Lady,” in which the first lady of the United States is an illegal immigrant

The Jennifer Garner-produced series is based on a Chilean telenovela.

“Black-ish”s”: Casually homophobic?

On this week's episode, the act of stretching was described by Laurence Fishburne”s character as looking “a little gay.”

A judge tells Bethenny Frankel to stop wearing her 4-year-old daughter”s pajamas

The Bravo star got a lot of grief when she wore her daughter”s Hello Kitty pajamas and posted the pic to Instagram.

Residents of a small Argentinian town pelted “Top Gear” cast and crew with stones

The BBC show”s employees needed a police escort while filming this week.