Twitter fans of ‘Long Island Medium’ could win a private reading

Want a psychic reading? Good news! On Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET, TLC brings back “Long Island Medium” with an unprecedented live Twitter event with Theresa Caputo. Of course, she gets to pick who will win, and she probably already knows their dead relatives, so better hope you’ve got some chatty contacts in the afterworld if you want the free trip, people.

Starting at 8pm, TLC will launch “Tweet to Win – Live,” in which viewers have the chance to win a reading with Theresa by tweeting with the hashtag #LongIslandMedium during the airing of the 9pm premiere, as well as the premiere of “Alaskan Women Looking for Love” at 10:00 p.m. ET. Theresa will randomly select winners during live segments within the commercial breaks and will announce them on the air (all winners are subject to eligibility and rules of the contest). With a waiting list of several years and countless daily requests for readings worldwide, the lucky contest winners will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two to meet Theresa and receive a private reading.

Also, Theresa isn’t doing all this work for nothing. At 9:00 p.m. ET, an all-new “Long Island Medium: On the Road” episode kicks off the new season. Theresa gets hundreds of fan letters a day from men and women across the country begging for a chance to meet with her for a session. This time around, Theresa travels to Philadelphia to surprise her fans with messages from their loved ones. While exploring the best of what Philly has to offer, Theresa is able to help a mother heal from her son”s tragic passing, allow a young widow to reconnect with her true love, and give a little girl closure on the loss of her baby sister.

In the new episodes and on the home front this new season, Theresa also decides to do some major construction on the house, forcing her to have to do readings at her father”s house. Her father, Nick, gets a reading from his daughter for the very first time, with shocking results. Victoria also comes back from college and brings home an un-announced friend. Additionally, viewers will see even more emotional and mind blowing readings, including a devastated man who finally releases the guilt he feels from his parents” tragic passing, and another man who hears validations from his wife that no one else would know.

Will you be tweeting to win?