Two-hour ‘Fringe’ finale set for January

After months of speculation and a couple red herrings, FOX has finally set a date for the finale of “Fringe,” which will be a two-hour affair.

The 13-episode fifth and final season of “Fringe” will conclude on Friday, January 18 with a block that will also include the show’s 100th episode.

FOX brought out all of the big guns with blurbs about the upcoming finale.

“It has been an absolute honor to have been a part of the weird and wonderful world of ‘Fringe,'” states co-creator and executive producer J.J. Abrams. “I will always owe the cast and crew for pouring their hearts and souls into every dimension of this series. Creating the show with Bob Orci and Alex Kurtzman was a joy, but watching it evolve over the years into such an imaginative, insane and heartbreaking ride is nothing less than a thrill. I am grateful to our blessed fans, and to Kevin Reilly and Peter Rice and everyone at the glorious Fox network for allowing ‘Fringe’ to reach its bittersweet conclusion.”

Adds showrunner J.H. Wyman, “Above all else, from the bottom of my heart, I would like to personally thank everyone involved with ‘Fringe.’ From the most amazing fans, to our incredible cast, writers and crew, and our wonderful partners at FOX and Warner Bros — we would not be here without you. It simply cannot be overstated how grateful I am for the ongoing and unconditional support we have received over the past five seasons. It has been both mind-blowing and humbling. I”ve always been a fan of science fiction, and to be able to tell this story about a family – a family that, through everything, fought together for survival – has been a highlight of my career. As we approach the final chapter, I can hardly believe it, and I”m just truly thankful for this unparalleled experience.”

The fifth season of “Fringe” continues tonight with its fifth episode, titled “An Origin Story.”

There had initially been speculation, fueled by a Wyman tweet, that “Fringe” would have its finale on February 1. That day was then set aside for the return of the Kiefer Sutherland drama “Touch,” prompting January 25 speculation. Instead, the network went with January 18.

“‘Fringe’ has truly imagined the impossibilities over its five seasons and will go down in the books as one of FOX”s most riveting and creatively brilliant series,” blurbs Kevin Reilly, Chairman of Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “It has been a blast to work with J.J., Joel and their masterful creative teams, as well as with Anna, Josh and John and the rest of the most talented cast and crew in the business.”