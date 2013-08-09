Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean to headline L.A.’s OFWGKTA Carnival

#Frank Ocean
08.09.13 5 years ago

What’s more fun than a carnival? A Carnival brought to you by the brains behind the L.A. hip hop collective Odd Future.

Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean will headline the second annual OFWGKTA Carnival in Los Angeles on November 9.

The carnival will be held at The Park @ LA Coliseum, and will feature feature two stages of live music.

In addition to the music, the event will include rides, games, prizes, food trucks and a skatepark. In other words, everything that’s fun. 

The festival’s full lineup will be announced soon, but expect some other Odd Future cohorts to be added. 

Ocean recently had to cancel several tour dates due to a vocal cord tear, but should be back on track for the November event. 
 

A limited amount of early bird GA tickets can be purchased here

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frank Ocean
TAGSfrank oceanodd futureOFWGKTA Carnivaltyler the creator

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP