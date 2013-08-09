Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean to headline L.A.’s OFWGKTA Carnival

What’s more fun than a carnival? A Carnival brought to you by the brains behind the L.A. hip hop collective Odd Future.

Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean will headline the second annual OFWGKTA Carnival in Los Angeles on November 9.

The carnival will be held at The Park @ LA Coliseum, and will feature feature two stages of live music.

In addition to the music, the event will include rides, games, prizes, food trucks and a skatepark. In other words, everything that’s fun.

The festival’s full lineup will be announced soon, but expect some other Odd Future cohorts to be added. Ocean recently had to cancel several tour dates due to a vocal cord tear, but should be back on track for the November event.

