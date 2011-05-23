U2 performing during ‘American Idol’ season finale

#U2
05.23.11 7 years ago

U2 may not have performed during last night’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas for ABC, but they will be broadcast live on FOX this Wednesday, during the season finale of “American Idol.”

The group’s manager Paul McGuinness told Billboard last night during the MGM Grand ceremony that the Irish rockers will be taking the stage during the performance night of the hit show, though not mentioning which track fans can look forward to hearing. He said that the band is rehearsing tonight (May 23), playing Salt Lake City on its 360° tour on Tuesday and will hit the AI stage the day after.

The group took home the Top Tour Artist Award during last night’s show.

“It’s more important to be the best rather than the biggest, but I think they’ve managed to be both,” McGuinness said of U2.

U2 was among one of HitFix’s top touring artists for this summer, with their North American trek continuing through the end of July.

“American Idol” will end on Thursday, in a face-off between finalists Scott McCreery and Lauren Alaina.

TOPICS#U2
TAGSAMERICAN IDOLU2

