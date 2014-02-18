U2 performs ‘Invisible’ and ‘Ordinary Love’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Not bad for a first day on the job. Last night, Jimmy Fallon was joined on “The Tonight Show” by a parade of celebrity guests – including U2, who performed its new song “Invisible” on a 70-story-high rooftop and an acoustic version of “Ordinary Love.” Watch the footage below.

The new show opened with Fallon”s former “Late Night” band, the Roots, playing him in. The Questlove-led group has added two new members since moving to “The Tonight Show.” Then first guest Will Smith joined Fallon for the 90s-inspired “Evolution of Hip-Hop Dancing” sketch.

But the real spectacle came when U2 appeared on an observation deck atop Rockefeller Center to brave the bitter New York City cold and belt out an inspired rendition of “Invisible.” Warm and back in the studio, U2 returned to perform an acoustic version of its Oscar-nominated song, “Ordinary Love.”

A few other Fallon fans stopped by to welcome him to his new post, including Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian, Robert DeNiro, Tina Fey, Joe Namath, Rudy Giuliani, Tracy Morgan, Joan Rivers, Seth Rogen, Lindsay Lohan, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mike Tyson and Stephen Colbert. It seems like he”s off to a running start.