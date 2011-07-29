U2 shining off record-breaking and historic 360 Tour

Just days after it was announced U2’s documentary will be starting off the Toronto Film Festival, the Irish rockers are making headlines for the end of era. The group’s 360 Tour ends this weekend, July 30 to be exact, and it puts their attendance and revenue over the top.

According to Billboard, over 110 shows, the band grossed a whopping $736,137,344, with a worldwide attendance of 7,268,430. As previously reported, U2 broke the Rolling Stones’ previous world record, of $558 million, earlier this year.

This tour’s first leg began in June 30, 2009, circled the globe; they took a break after frontman Bono injured his back, and then started back up in North America this year. It was dubbed the U2 360 Tour because of its innovative stage, which featured the band to audience in a full circle. It was the first tour U2 operated since making a deal with Live Nation Entertainment.

However, it seems U2 will be taking a stretch after this stint: they don’t plan on releasing a new album, the follow-up to “No Line On the Horizon” (2008), until 2012. Adam Clayton said in June that they had dropped working with dance producer RedOne but were continuing to helm a new set with Danger Mouse.