Oooooh boy. The Prancercise lady has become self-aware. And it looks like she has invested in a rhyming dictionary. Enjoy the results of those two facts — and maybe turn down the brightness on your screen, because there’s a lot of neon and sunshine.
Watch: Uh oh, it looks like the Prancercise lady is back
Liana Maeby 07.24.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.23.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With