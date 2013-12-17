Ultra Music Festival reveals initial lineup: Avicii, M.I.A., Tiësto and more

12.17.13 5 years ago
Ultra Music Festival, one of the leading electronic festivals in the U.S., has announced its initial lineup for 2014. 
The DJ headliners include Avicii, Tiësto, David Guetta, Diplo, Afrojack, Zedd, Kaskade, Carl Cox and Steve Angello. The live acts include M.I.A., Pusha T, Cut Copy, MGMT, Basement Jaxx and Empire of the Sun. View the entire lineup and buy tickets here.
In its 16th year, Ultra will take over downtown Miami for the weekend of March 28-30, 2014. The festival consistently draws top electronic artists and huge crowds, with last year pulling in David Guetta, deadmau5, Tiësto and Pretty Lights and 330,000 attendees.
At last year’s Ultra, Avicii debuted his single “Wake Me Up!,” which recently became the longest-running No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Watch the video for “Wake Me Up!” below.

