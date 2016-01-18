‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ will get a third season

Netflix has renewed “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” for a third season, the platform announced at the Television Critics Association.

The announcement was one of several yesterday (you can find the rest, including the Season 2 premiere date for “Kimmy,” here) and shows that Netflix has a lot of confidence in the series, since its second season has yet to air.

Our own Alan Sepinwall asked Tina Fey, who co-created the series with Robert Carlock, if we'll notice a change in the second season, as the first was produced when “Kimmy” was supposed to air on NBC and the second was produced knowing it would be on Netflix. Fey said they knew they had more “freedom,” but also kept in mind that younger eyes were watching.

“We also became aware, just anecdotally, after Season 1 premiered that we have, in a lot of ways, a very young audience,” Fey said. “A lot of people come up to all of us and say, 'oh I watch this show with my daughter. She's 13, she's 12.' And so we wanted to make sure that even if we went toward more difficult ideas, that in terms of the language and what you're seeing on screen, you could still watch it with a 12- or 13-year-old viewer.”