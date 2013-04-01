‘Under the Dome’ First Look: Bloody handprints, body bags and Stephen King soundbites

#Stephen King
04.01.13 5 years ago 11 Comments

“‘Under the Dome’ is gonna be an innovative, exciting 13-week event. It is gonna be riveting TV.”

So promises Stephen King in a new “first look” promo for the upcoming CBS miniseries of his 2009 novel, which centers on a small town named Chester’s Mill that is suddenly and inexplicably cut off from the outside world by an invisible barrier of unknown origin. Helmed by “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” director Niels Arden Oplev and starring Mike Vogel, Rachel Lefevre, Colin Ford, Britt Robertson and “Breaking Bad’s” Dean Norris, the miniseries is slated to air in 13 parts this summer.

“Niels Arden Oplev…[has] got a tremendous visual sense,” King says later. “People’s eyes are gonna bug out of their heads when they see it.”

Mmmm…we’ll be the judge of that.

Check out the full minute-long promo below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

“Under the Dome” is slated to premiere on June 24.

