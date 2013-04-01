‘Under the Dome’ First Look: Bloody handprints, body bags and Stephen King soundbites

“‘Under the Dome’ is gonna be an innovative, exciting 13-week event. It is gonna be riveting TV.”
So promises Stephen King in a new “first look” promo for the upcoming CBS miniseries of his 2009 novel, which centers on a small town named Chester’s Mill that is suddenly and inexplicably cut off from the outside world by an invisible barrier of unknown origin. Helmed by “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” director Niels Arden Oplev and starring Mike Vogel, Rachel Lefevre, Colin Ford, Britt Robertson and “Breaking Bad’s” Dean Norris, the miniseries is slated to air in 13 parts this summer.
“Niels Arden Oplev…[has] got a tremendous visual sense,” King says later. “People’s eyes are gonna bug out of their heads when they see it.”
Mmmm…we’ll be the judge of that.
Check out the full minute-long promo below, then let us know what you think in the comments.
“Under the Dome” is slated to premiere on June 24.
Great premise. Horrible payoff.
I hope they come up with a better ending than the book.
Agreed– like most King stuff, actually.
From what I’ve read and heard, it’s a 13-episode miniseries with an option to go multiple seasons. The book is basically the starting point and inspiration, not the series bible. Which is good, because I too hated the ending of the book.
I like the premise. I just can’t help noting that The Simpsons did it.
It looks okay….just okay,
Knowing that Bryan K Vaughan is the show runner is enough for me.
That bloody handprint is WAY too red.
I think it’s paint, not blood.
simpsons did it?
king should have sold this to hbo or showtime, regular t.v. is too limiting on content and too filled with commercials.
I’m still kind of disappointed that they didn’t stick with the original plan to have it as a Showtime mini-series. I mean I get that having it on CBS gives the show a larger audience but my concern is we’ll get a watered down version of what could’ve been.