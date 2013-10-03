Union Jack Bauer: ’24: Live Another Day’ is heading to London

Production for FOX’s limited series “24: Live Another Day” is heading Across the Pond.
FOX and 20th Century Fox TV announced on Thursday (October 3) that London will be the setting for the triumphant return of Jack Bauer, which is set for summer 2014.
“’24’ has always had such a global sensibility,” blurbs star Kiefer Sutherland. “But to be able to tell this intense ’24”-style story with the beauty of Europe”s history and architecture as the backdrop is going to be fascinating. Hopefully, by the time you”re finished watching an episode, you”ll feel like you”ve been there… on the edge of your seat.”
Adds co-showrunner Evan Katz, “We wanted the show”s return to be an event, and part of that was putting Jack in a very different context. Four years ago, we left Jack a fugitive from justice and we”re going to pick him up four years later in London.”
This isn’t the first time that Jack Bauer has gone abroad. The 2008 telefilm “24: Redemption” took production to South Africa, earning a slew of Emmy nominations in the process.
Agrees co-showrunner Manny Coto, “Jack is soon back on the run and it takes us into the streets of London and in places that break new ground for the show. We”ve shot in New York, Washington, Los Angeles and Cape Town — but now we”re in London and Jack”s loose on the streets of Europe, hunted by and hunting bad guys.”
So far, few details have leaked on the plot for “24: Live Another Day,” though we know that Mary Lynn Rajskub’s Chloe will be back.
London has been welcoming a number of American series productions in recent years, with “Elementary,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Bones” just some of the shows that have ventured across the Atlantic.
Great news. I’m looking forward to see Jack pass by a whole bunch of famous London landmarks, and am expecting a whole bunch of “they got the geography all wrong” comments from nitpickers who’ve got nothing better to do.
Thanks for writing us off already. I guess we have more to analyse than if the McDonalds is not in the right place in relation to the Burger King which normally faces you Americans when watching TV.
@TONY – Hey, I’m a proud Englishman :), and am tired of those who’d rather moan “he couldn’t have gone from Tower Bridge to the London Eye down THAT road, wah wah wah!!” than be all “OMG they filmed Jack in London, that’s so freaking awesome, hey I know that place, have had coffee there, etc etc”
How did I know you’d say that and ruin my witty riposte! :) But I must admit I do that a bit now I’m a London, it’s more being proud that I know it’s wrong. I’m looking forward to it.
Union Jack Bower….beware the Jack Sack!! Hahahaha, thanks for the laugh guys!!!
I hope this is fully shot in London and not “a few location shoots in London for two weeks while the majority of the show is filmed in LA”.
Either way, I am glad this coming back.
Big Ben. CHECK! London Eye. CHECK! Red phone box. CHECK! Now back to LA.
Royal Guards with those fuzzy hats. CHECK! Union Jacks galore. CHECK! George Crosses not seen anywhere, at all, nada. CHECK!
Sucks for Manny Coto that they can’t spell his name right. :)
Brett – I’ve got Miguel Cotto on the brain. Manny’s name is fixed. Apologies!
-Daniel
who cares where it at as long as its back
is Jack in London for 24 on November 3 cause Oct 3 is long gone
i want to be an extra
My husband and I watch every episode of every season during the summer, and we can not wait for this to return! Touch was great just to see Keifer, but he IS Jack Bauer! And you know Brits, when this was filmed in US, people said similar things, oh, you couldn’t have gotten to that place in less than 3 hours, blah, blah, blah. We just watched it and loved it anyway!
If England were so great , it would be in the US.
It is all just rumor becouse I have a profile London Profile picture! brb Jack.
awww darn,, that is still a long way off :-(
I can`t wait next 24 day:)
Awesome I cant wait for it to come on New Zealand TV
avid fan, all seasons, can’t wait… good luck
Qui a une idée du scénario et des acteurs, j’ai entendu dire que Raines allait revenir ?