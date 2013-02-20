Universal eyes ‘Mama’ sequel although director Andrés Muschietti isn’t interested

After scoring nearly $70 million at the domestic box office, it’s no surprise that Universal is already talking about sequelizing the Guillermo del Toro-produced low-budget horror film “Mama.”

“Mama,” which starred “Zero Dark Thirty’s” Jessica Chastain and was directed by first-timer Andres Muschietti, only cost around $15 million to produce

The studio’s president, David Kosse, told Screen Daily, “We think there”s potential for a ‘Mama’ franchise. We”d like to do another one. But those conversations are in the early stages. ‘Mama’ is the first of this type of model that we”ve had enormous success with so there are more opportunities for this kind of film.”

However, director Muschietti isn’t interested in turning the film into an ongoing series.

He told Screencrush, “We sort of wore out the subject matter…I never thought this could continue. Sequels are always tricky. I know how studios think but I don”t see ‘Mama” as something you can exploit because you”re screwing with the original.”

“I”m really hoping to jump into some other movies right now,” he added.

Muschietti directed the short film which formed the basis for “Mama,” his feature directorial debut.

However, despite Muschietti’s lack of interest, it would’t be at all surprising if Universal move ahead with the idea, even if del Toro and Chastain likewise bristle at the idea.

Would you want to see a “Mama” sequel?