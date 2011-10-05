Universal tests VOD market with ‘Tower Heist’ home debut three weeks after release

The theatrical model I grew up with is dead.
Sure, theatrical release is still the first stop for studio films, for the most case, but the window between when something plays in a theater and when it arrives at home is shrinking rapidly, and today, Universal Pictures unveiled a startling plan to bring the big-budget comedy “Tower Heist” to VOD a mere three weeks after it hits theirs on November 4.
They’re going to be testing the idea in Portland, OR and in Atlanta, GA, and it’s got a steep ticket price. $59.99 is more than any typical PPV movie charges, but it’s not typical in any way. If this does work, it could change the way studios handle big-ticket releases, and I would bet they’ll telescope the release dates even more. If they can get people to pay $60 a pop to sit at home and watch a big new release, why not do it on opening weekend? Why not go ahead and start at day one?
This is not a new idea, of course. I remember in 1983 when Universal tried a similar experiment through cable services for “The Pirates Of Penzance.” At that point, it was only in one market, and only through a service called SelecTV, but the idea was the same. Simultaneous home and theatrical releases do not play well with theater owners for obvious reasons. As home theaters get better and better and prices on Blu-ray players and giant screens keep falling, it is probably good that theater owners are afraid, because many people are opting out of the theatrical experience altogether.
It’s a strange time for the entire industry. Companies that adapt are going to do better than companies that dig in their heels out of fear, which is what happened in the spring when Universal and other studios tried a similar idea with DirecTV and a 60-day window between theatrical and VOD. That was at a lower price point, too.
“Tower Heist” is a big movie for Universal, their biggest holiday release, so this is a real test. Three weeks means the movie will still be onscreen in almost every major market. What I’m really curious about is how widely this will be promoted in those markets, and what effect, if any, it has on the first weekend’s gross in those markets. Will people stay home thinking they can just see it a few weeks later? Or will they even know about this test? According to the story in the LA Times, Universal is offering to compensate exhibitors if they lose significant ticket sales, but I’m not sure how they’re planning to measure that or determine what they owe.
What I’m really curious about is what backlash there might be from theater owners. They don’t have to play “Tower Heist,” and if they really wanted to push back against Universal’s idea, not booking it in any Portland or Atlanta theaters would be the way to accomplish that.
Still, all of this is hypothetical, and until they play out the experiment, there’s no way of knowing how consumers and companies will react. One thing’s for sure, though… the entire industry will be paying very close attention.
“Tower Heist” arrives in theaters November 4, 2011.
I’m a die hard defender of proper theatrical presentation/experience but I find myself wishing the window and pricing was even more aggressive. I know there is a lot at stake but this feels just this side of too timid to truly understand possible impact. That price point is only for early adopter/very curious types and the window is too late for anyone that really wants to see this movie anywhere near its opening – unless it takes off huge WOM-wise (and it would have to be Hangover-like in that regard imo).
Still this is just overdue at this point. Theatrical exhibition quality (technical presentation and patron civility) is the worst it has ever been in my lifetime and has been self immolating bad for at least 5 years.
Fewer, better quality theatres will survive and even thrive I predict. Quality of delivery, whether or not it can be archived/recorded or other limitations will factor heavily soon too and that will the only way to justify pricing at the levels we’ve seen so far.
I think this poses a HUGE problem for piracy in international markets, as I believe some will be releasing the film around December.
As a cinema operator in Australia (where the film will release Dec 26) i think making an HD home ent. version of the film readily available for download puts Universal’s international priorities in question, and would certainly make me think twice about playing this film over some other commercial releases planned for release on the same date.
I find myself avoiding all but the biggest of the big releases in theaters precisely because of the way the moviegoing experience has declined over the years. I shouldn’t have to go to the Alamo Drafthouse or Cinebistro just to enjoy a good movie without disruptions. It’s to the point now where I have to go to the 11am show on a weekday or a Sunday just to avoid the usual suspects when it comes to disruptions during movies. I welcome a new model for viewing new releases. Mid-budget films Priest or Legion or any of those kinds of genre fare can easily be enjoyed at home without going to the theaters. Now movies like the Avengers or Dark Knight Rises don’t need to worry about theater attendance, but the smaller films should probably embrace this concept and help it flourish. I think this is definitely the way things are headed sooner than anyone thinks.
So, I pay sixty bucks, and I don’t even get to keep the movie, or I wait six months after the Blu-Ray release, and I can own it forever for ten dollars?
This idea is gonna tank HARD.
I don’t even want to pay $8 to see this at a matinee. Has Universal not gotten the memo that most Americans don’t have any money?
It’s obvious that the 60 bucks are the crucial point. Of course it’s pretty much the same price as going to the theatre with your friends and family these days, only that you have the benefit of sitting on your comfortable couch, with people who know to behave while watching a movie, eating microwaved popcorn that costs only 1/5 of what it would cost in theatres, but tastes much better.
But the point is: If you could wait three weeks to watch a movie, you probably can wait a fore more weeks longer for a proper and much, much cheaper DVD/Blu Ray release.
The offer is good and I’m sure it might theatre owners re-think their politics (as already mentioned here a few times, going to the movies is everything else than fun these days), but the price might be a problem.
I would certainly consider something like this. Majority of the theaters that I live near are chains with shoddy projection that will only kick out severely disruptive patrons. It wouldn’t outright replace the theatrical option as there would only be a handful of films I could justify spending $60 to rent.