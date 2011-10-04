‘Up All Night,’ ‘Whitney’ get full-season pickups from NBC

NBC has given full-season orders to the critically respected, but fairly low-rated “Up All Night,” as well as the critically reviled, but fairly high-rated “Whitney.”
The announcement came on Tuesday (October 4) and will carry “Up All Night” and “Whitney” through the rest of the 2011-2012 season. Not surprisingly, NBC made no mention of fellow freshman comedy “Free Agents,” which has been on death-watch since its premiere.
“We made comedy an important goal for us this season and I”m very pleased to be making full-season commitments to both ‘Whitney’ and ‘Up All Night,'” said Greenblatt. “We”re thrilled with the creative direction of both shows as well as the potential for them to continue to build loyal audiences over the coming months. We”re proud of all of the producers, writers, actors, and directors who have worked so hard to bring these shows to life.”
“Up All Night” stars Christina Applegate, Will Arnett and Maya Rudolph. After drawing a huge audience for its post-“America’s Got Talent” premiere, “Up All Night” has struggled on Wednesdays at 8 p.m., drawing 5.3 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 in its most recent airing.
“Whitney,” featuring stand-up star Whitney Cummings, also had a big premiere airing after “The Office.” The second episode took a big drop, but remained NBC’s second highest rated comedy.
I mean… if Outsourced got a full season, its gotta be pretty tough to not get a full season at NBC.
Not when you have the post-Office slot.
Most depressing headline I’ve seen so far this week.
While I am happy Will Arnett finally gets a full season renewal, Whitney getting renewed is very very disappointing. I am hoping people come to their senses and realize the crappiness of that show and watch more Parks and Rec and Community.
It’s more disappointing that NBC decided Whitney should be given the coveted post-Office comedy slot.
Though its not like NBC had much to choose from, while Up All Night is better than the awful Whitney it still has its flaws.
Dan,
How do Whitney’s ratings compare to what Outsource was getting?
NBC never ceases to amaze me with the decisions they make. Whitney is a horrible show,it get’s renewed and the slot after The Office. Up All Night,is a better show,it’s on Wednsday,when it should clearly be part of the Thursday comedy lineup. Free Agents may even be a bit funnier than UAN,and it’s in limbo. I will never understand the thinking at NBC.
The Wednsday and Thurday line-up were always weird, with Prime suspect being the oddball on Thurs. and visa versa with UAL/ Free Agents on Weds. Sure, it’s more repetitive…but at least it’s all in a theme night
Well, I guess this means that Will Arnett won’t be returning to The Office anytime soon.
I’m not surprised about Whitney, considering its ratings compared to the other NBC comedies, though I can’t say I’m too pleased. But I am happy Up All Night gets to stay. I quite enjoyed last week’s episode.
i wish they didn’t cancel playboy