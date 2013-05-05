Updated: ‘Iron Man 3’ joins ‘Avengers’ and ‘Harry Potter’ among all-time top debuts

“Iron Man 3” rocked the box-office over the weekend in a big way, grossing more than $175 million over its first three days of domestic release. While the Marvel superhero threequel didn’t manage to steal the No. 1 spot away from “The Avengers,” it nevertheless joined the ranks of such blockbusters as “The Hunger Games,” Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” as one of the ten biggest openers of all time. Click on the gallery below to see how it stacks up against the rest of the films on our updated list.