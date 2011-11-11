US theaters finally succumb to ‘Melancholia’

Magnolia, the US distributor of Lars von Trier”s “Melancholia,” has employed something of a soft-shoe strategy in releasing the arthouse blockbuster – first there was that week-long, Oscar-qualifying L.A. release a few months ago, which enabled a video-on-demand release over a month ago. Today, it finally gets a theatrical release in a few key cities, with a wider limited release to follow next week.
It”s probably prudent to trickle the film out like this. Making a big splash of the release would inevitably prompt more of a media blitz on eternal troublemaker von Trier than the movie itself: the inflated Nazi-related controversy from Cannes has not only been discussed to death, but it has no bearing on the film itself, a thoughtful, subdued existential discussion that would likely disappoint provocation-seeking viewers. It”s been a fine line to walk, with a high risk of the film slipping through the cracks entirely – this despite boisterous box office in Europe and the UK, where it ranks as the highest grosser of von Trier”s career. And yet, surely enough, the film appears to be finding its feet, particularly where US critics are concerned.
For a prickly item that met with a split reception at Cannes, the critical consensus is tipping in a decidedly positive direction: most of the principal tastemakers, including Roger Ebert, A.O. Scott, Richard Corliss and Peter Travels, are on board, and for those who care about such numbers, its Metacritic rating stands at a pretty 82, an almost disproportionate show of approval for a film that aims to inspire argument.
Whether audiences will be curious enough to follow their advice remains to be seen, but it”s fair to say a film that – through no fault of its own – was looking like a PR nightmare nearly six months ago has been deservingly rehabilitated. I”ve seen some excitable voices in the blogosphere suggest that this turnaround, on the back of a dominant showing in last week”s European Film Award nominations, poses the film as some kind of awards-season player, which is hardly the case: Academy types rarely groove to chilly European formalism with a side salad of science-fiction, even from directors who don”t have “F.U.C.K.” tattooed across their knuckles.
Still, it does keep hope alive, however distantly, for Kirsten Dunst, one of several dark horses from the Euro fringe (along with the likes of Tilda Swinton and Olivia Colman) hoping to join the show if space suddenly becomes available. The critics” awards could be key here: I was wondering earlier this week how they might (or might not, as Sally Hawkins can tell you) impact the race, given that accepted Oscar heavyweights like Viola Davis and Michelle Williams are in films that cater to Academy tastes more than critical ones. Against the odds, critics” awards got an infinitely less starry von Trier leading lady, Emily Watson, into the circle 15 years ago; should one or two key groups rally around Dunst this year, could she emerge as a spoiler? It’s unlikely, but no longer inconceivable.
Still, that”s getting very far from the point, which is that “Melancholia” is finally on the big screens it should be seen on, and that cinephiles should hopefully be taking advantage. You may recall I was an admirer at Cannes, where I called it “[a] remarkable film, at once intimate and operatic in scope.” Now that you can see it for yourself, what are your thoughts?
They should hit the cinematographers hard with the promotion. They might snag that. And Dunst is certainly admirable and it would be lovely to see her nominated.
But I hope the key critics group will rally around Binoche more than anyone else. Her chances are dead in water but I still refuse to believe that any actor who actually watches the film will atleast not mention her on his/her ballot.
You didn’t have a problem with the shaking camerawork?
I watched Certified Copy late last year and I honestly don’t remember anything about it. I thought it was a fine film but not particularly memorable (to me at least.) If it had been saved for later in the year it prolly would have stood a better chance, but as I recall it was dumped into a few theaters earlier in the year, so I doubt anyone is gonna bring up that film (or her performance) during the Nominations process.
I have seen Certified Copy three times and it is one of the most fascinant movies ever made. Everytime you see there are new things to discover, and Binoche’s performance gets even richer and layered. I really doubt anyone in the race will be half as good as Binoche. Dunst surely is not, in this silly Melancholia. I have always loved LVT when he used to write great screenplays. Now he is happy with pure anger and silly mottos, like Chaos Reigns and Earth is Evil. BOO
Binoche’s work in Certified Copy is among her best. I also find the entire film extremely fascinating. It’s intelligent, poetic here and there, philosophical, emotionally charged….
I read a comment somewhere that one mark of Spielberg’s greatness was the walk through the market in Raiders of the Lost Arc. A conversation in a room can easily become boring. A conversation while walking through a marketplace–or a Tuscan village–now that’s got potential.
Anyway, Binoche knocks it out of the park. She deserves some recognition from her peers.
Really looking forward to seeing this, especiall on the big screen.
Lived this movie. Breathtaking visually. Well done.
I assume you meant to write “loved this movie,” but something about that typo feels really appropriate, no?
Loved it. Watched it On Demand first to see if I’d see it on the big screen, and I plan on doing so. In my top 5 of 2011 so far. It has such astounding formalism, and the cast is uniformly good. I was also surprised by how moved I was. A welcome return for Lars after Antichrist for me.
An underrated aspect, I think, is Udo Kier, I really enjoyed him camping it up as the wedding planner. A favorite small pleasure of mine from the year!
“She… hess… ruined my vedding!”
I seriously laughed every time Udo Kier would show up on screen and hold up has hand over his face b/c he couldn’t stand to even look at Justine (after she had ruined HIS vedding LOL)
Kier inspired me to try my hand at a (crude) animated gif: [weltretter.wordpress.com]
I saw the Film on iTunes two weeks ago and didn’t quite know what to think about it. But with every day that passed since, I’ve grown more impressed by almost every single aspect of the film. on Trier, Dunst, Gainsbourg, the Wagner score, the beautiful prologue, everything.
Correction: it’s not just opening on the two coasts. It is also playing in Chicago, and might be elsewhere too.
But anyway, the US critical reception is rather good, but I wouldn’t say it’s overwhelmingly positive. A 77% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 7.2/10 average is kind of mild.
The right critics are behind it. I honestly find Rotten Tomatoes scores meaningless.
It also opened in Toronto today. I’ll see it tomorrow. :)
I’m curious Guy (and Kris, too for that matter), if you don’t follow Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic and Ebert has been less influential in the last few years (giving out tons of 3.5 and 4 stars) … how do you measure a film’s critical success? :)
Seeing as how you mentioned it in the article, do you put more stock in Metacritic scores? Because if that’s the case, it seems to me that you’d be just as fine browsing the “Top Critics” denomination of RT scores.
I put in the Metacritic number because I know some people care about these things — I suppose I should have mentioned the RT figure too, but Metacritic makes moderately more sense to me.
JJ1: I don’t “measure” a film’s critical success numerically. I read a spread of reviews and gauge the consensus — or lack thereof. It’s easy enough to pick up. Rotten Tomatoes has only been around for 12 years, after all.
And it’s playing in three theatres in Montréal, one in straight English, an arthouse in English with French subtitles and a general cinema in a French dubbed version.
I saw it on Saturday, and found it spellbinding. I’ll have to see it again to check out some of the deeper symbolism.
YES YES YES!!! By far, my favorite film of the year. I’ve seen it twice now: once in theaters at the Philly Film Fest and once on VOD. I loved it both times, but obviously this movie was made to be seen in a theater (preferably one with a killer sound system – that ending is pretty intense…)
I honestly don’t care if this movie makes any awards headway or not, although it would be awesome if it did obviously, but it isn’t the type of film that really needs that type of validation anyway. It’s a pretty divisive experience (formally it is gorgeous looking and I think almost everyone can agree with that – but the screenplay and the characterization can be really off-putting to some people.) Personally, I felt devestated after seeing it, and am still thinking about it 4 weeks later. I don’t know what it is about Von Trier, but he is the only filmmaker whose films consistently make me tear up (or sob as in the case of Dancer in the Dark.)
I just became so caught up in the two sister’s opposite reactions to their impending doom that I was literally destroyed emotionally at the end of the film. I felt like a baby especially b/c everyone I went to see the film with in theaters was pretty ambivalent towards it and I’m sitting here, 26 years old, walking out of a theater onto the streets of Philadelphia with tears running down my face. LOL – I definitely don’t think the majority of viewers will get that caught up in what is going on, but if anyone is a fan of Von Trier’s previous films then it is likely this one will also impress. But please see the film in theaters first (if you can) b/c it is tailor made for the big screen.
I share the exact emotions and thoughts as you do. Breathtakingly beautiful visuals and story-telling. I am devastated at the end and teared up pretty much. But I would love to see it again and again.
Loved the film. One of the best I’ve seen this year. Frankly, I can’t wait to see it again. Can it get enough of an Oscar push??
“at once intimate and operatic in scope”…that is the perfect summation of Melancholia to me…so cheers!:)
And I think you are right about the best actress race: What if Close and Streep is suddenly relegated because their respective movies suck (or something vaguely akin to sucking) and Davis is nominated for supporting role? With the critics backing Melancholia, Dunst could quite suddenly be back in the spotlight…voila! (instead of “viola”!)
Not saying it’s likely, but it COULD happen.
Always glad to hear someone thinking outside the box with this race. That said, Davis will be nominated in lead — that you can take to the bank.
Ok, I’m confused. I just noticed Melancholia is available On Demand through my cable service. Does that mean it’s theater run in the US is over?
No. It was released On Demand BEFORE its US theatre run, actually. Brave new world, etc.
Hmm. I so want to see this in the theater, but I don’t know if I can resist watching it this weekend at home. I have a less than impressive television, but it may have to suffice. I don’t think it’s played at the theater (singular, because that is about what we are left with now here) in Houston.
Watch it on the big screen – the best sound you can. The only way to do it.
Saw it earlier tonight. I thought it was alright, but I don’t think it’s a movie I have any desire to revisit again.
I’ve got to agree with Chris138. I found Claire’s half of the film much more powerful than Justine’s half. I just could never connect with the tortured character of Justine, never really understanding her actions in her initial scenes.
Yeah, I actually preferred Charlotte Gainsbourg’s performance.
One of the best films of the year with one of my favourite performances of the year from Dunst. I saw a review saying she ‘runs the colour-spectrum of emotions’ and can’t help but agree. Breathtaking.
I’d really been looking forward to “Melancholia”, so am a bit disappointed that it didn’t work as well for me as I had expected it would. There are some fantastic visuals and the cast is uniformly strong. The film appears to (slight spoiler alert) work as a two part illustration of depression: 1. the self-annihilating effects of depression 2. the world-annihilating effects of depression. It all cohered for me on reflection, but while watching it I wished I’d experienced the story and characters as more than metaphors, that narrative and individuals were more richly fleshed out. It’s certainly worth seeing, but I found it a bit wanting. Strong beginning and ending though for certain.
I would see the movie over and over again. I loved it ! It is not typical and thats what strikes as great, such a firm exploration on human behaviour.
Such a shame it has such an uphill climb to any major awards.
I absolutely love it. My favorite movie of the year.
@Rashad. The shaky camerawork is very much a trademark of Von Trier (founder of the Dogme 95 movement).
I hope it gets Best Picture, Best Director Oscar, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actresses (for both leads) and Best Art Direction nominations.
The prelude (at the beginning) is simply breathtaking…. the imagery and use of Tristan and Isolde music is pure magic…..
I certainly would see it over and over again – even though it is a depressing movie. Fantastic acting all round…
I love the symmetry involved in the story-telling – 2 halves of the movies bookended by the same event….. and the reversal of emotions between the sisters, as one crosses from the 1st half to the 2nd half….wow.