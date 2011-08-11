USA cancels ‘In Plain Sight’

The fifth season of “In Plain Sight” will be its last.

News of the cancelation broke on Thursday (Aug. 11) afternoon with several publications getting expertly spun.

Case-in-point: Deadline.com reported excitedly that “In Plain Sight” had been renewed for a fifth season and that the eight-episode season would be its last. Several sites reported similar renewal/cancelation deals.

The problem: Last July, USA already renewed “In Plain Sight” for a fourth and fifth season. Heck, Deadline.com even reported that news at the time, with the stories written by the same author.

So all USA actually did was reduce the final season of “In Plain Sight” from 13 to 8 episodes and confirm that as an end-date.

“In Plain Sight” starred Mary McCormack and Frederick Weller and focused on a U.S. marshal working with the Federal Witness Protection Program.