USA renews ‘Royal Pains,’ ‘White Collar’ and ‘Covert Affairs’

Fresh off its busiest summer of original programming to date, USA has ordered additional seasons for three of its most popular dramas.
“Royal Pains,” “White Collar” and “Covert Affairs” were the three shows getting pickups from USA on Tuesday (September 25) morning, in an announcement by co-presidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel.
“All three of these series have found ways to stay creatively fresh and culturally relevant. The execution in writing, acting and production is among the best on television. In an increasingly competitive landscape, these series got new season pickups the old-fashioned way — they earned it!,” McCumber and Wachtel co-blurb.
Here’s the renewal breakdown: “Royal Pains” has been picked up for 26 additional episodes over two seasons — the fifth and sixth for the medical dramedy — resuming production in 2013. “Royal Pains” will air a two-hour movie “Off-Season Greetings” on December 26.
“White Collar” earned a 16-episode fifth season, while “Covert Affairs” received a 16-episode fourth season.
Of USA’s other summer shows, “Common Law” isn’t expected back for a second season, while “Political Animals,” “Necessary Roughness” and “Fairly Legal” are all in various stages of limbo.
I’m surprised that Burn Notice and Suits didn’t get the renewal in this batch. I guess that will happen sooner or later.
Psych was supposed to premiere in the fall. The network hasn’t announced the premiere date. Now, their home page says that the new episode are in winter. Lame.
Balaji – Has “Suits” not been renewed? Seriously, I don’t know. USA very rarely puts out renewal press releases. They usually just leak stuff to Deadline and call it a day and since I watch zero USA shows at this point, I sometimes lose track…
-Daniel
Not yet to my knowledge, no.
Burn Notice would be entering its 7th season. I am not sure it is a lock, only Psych and Monk have made it that far at USA. It has to be getting pretty expensive at this point.