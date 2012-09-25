USA renews ‘Royal Pains,’ ‘White Collar’ and ‘Covert Affairs’

09.25.12 6 years ago 4 Comments
Fresh off its busiest summer of original programming to date, USA has ordered additional seasons for three of its most popular dramas.
“Royal Pains,” “White Collar” and “Covert Affairs” were the three shows getting pickups from USA on Tuesday (September 25) morning, in an announcement by co-presidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel.
“All three of these series have found ways to stay creatively fresh and culturally relevant. The execution in writing, acting and production is among the best on television. In an increasingly competitive landscape, these series got new season pickups the old-fashioned way — they earned it!,” McCumber and Wachtel co-blurb.
Here’s the renewal breakdown: “Royal Pains” has been picked up for 26 additional episodes over two seasons — the fifth and sixth for the medical dramedy — resuming production in 2013. “Royal Pains” will air a two-hour movie “Off-Season Greetings” on December 26.
“White Collar” earned a 16-episode fifth season, while “Covert Affairs” received a 16-episode fourth season.
Of USA’s other summer shows, “Common Law” isn’t expected back for a second season, while “Political Animals,” “Necessary Roughness” and “Fairly Legal” are all in various stages of limbo.

Around The Web

TAGSCOVERT AFFAIRSRENEWALSROYAL PAINSUSAWHITE COLLAR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP