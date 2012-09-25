USA renews ‘Royal Pains,’ ‘White Collar’ and ‘Covert Affairs’

Fresh off its busiest summer of original programming to date, USA has ordered additional seasons for three of its most popular dramas.

“Royal Pains,” “White Collar” and “Covert Affairs” were the three shows getting pickups from USA on Tuesday (September 25) morning, in an announcement by co-presidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel.

“All three of these series have found ways to stay creatively fresh and culturally relevant. The execution in writing, acting and production is among the best on television. In an increasingly competitive landscape, these series got new season pickups the old-fashioned way — they earned it!,” McCumber and Wachtel co-blurb.

Here’s the renewal breakdown: “Royal Pains” has been picked up for 26 additional episodes over two seasons — the fifth and sixth for the medical dramedy — resuming production in 2013. “Royal Pains” will air a two-hour movie “Off-Season Greetings” on December 26.

“White Collar” earned a 16-episode fifth season, while “Covert Affairs” received a 16-episode fourth season.

Of USA’s other summer shows, “Common Law” isn’t expected back for a second season, while “Political Animals,” “Necessary Roughness” and “Fairly Legal” are all in various stages of limbo.